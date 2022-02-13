ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Album Review: Mitski – Laurel Hell

By Stephanie Pratt
mxdwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMitski, singer-songwriter and indie-pop artist, recently released her most impressive album yet: Laurel Hell. She uses a mix of electronic, rock and indie production to tell stories of love, heartbreak and her career. Most of the songs are around or under 3 minutes, but she manages to tell in-depth stories that...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Punknews.org

The Slackers to release new album

The Slackers are going to release their first studio album in about 7 years. Don't let the sunlight fool ya is out via Pirate's Press on April 1. You can see the lead video here. The band is also embarking on a lengthy tour, which you can see below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Tove Lo Shares Mesmerizing New Video For “How Long”

Tove Lo expresses her vulnerable side in the new video for her love-stricken single “How Long.” She asks her lover how long? “How long have you loved another while I’m dreaming of us together?” It’s safe to say we’ve all been there before: striving for their acceptance while refusing to let go.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitski
Telegraph

Mitski: Laurel Hell, review: Harry Styles fans are in for a melancholic shock

In 2019, Mitski, the indie-rock singer who made her name with emotionally charged albums about the highs and lows of modern life and relationships, told her fans that she was quitting music. Only two years later, however, she’s back, and the isolation of the pandemic appears to have offered her the perfect vehicle for reinvention – if at a cost.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYS Music

Hudson Valley Singer Sam Kogan Announces EP And New Single “Barbed Wire”

NY singer-songwriter Sam Kogan has announced a four-track self-titled EP, and the release of his new single “Barbed Wire.”. Kogan describes his new approach to songwriting as an “Upstate country rockabilly crooner,” as he spends his time in the Hudson Valley. He has always been an old soul as he is a big fan of The Beatles, and even worked with Al Jardine of The Beach Boys.
MUSIC
charactermedia.com

Enter ‘Laurel Hell’ in Mitski’s New Album, Out Today

Punxsutawney Phil may have confirmed we’re in for a longer winter on Groundhog Day, but luckily for us, Mitski just delivered her sixth studio album, “Laurel Hell,” to accompany us through the rest of our time indoors. Thanks to recent social media trends, from TikToks to “Succession”...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Prince Songs

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres. The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Industry#Music Production#The Emotions
EW.com

Shamir on Amerie, America's Next Top Model, and the song that inspired him to make music

Soundtrack of My Life is a recurring column in which musicians recall their favorite songs, artists, and albums. Though it's been only two years since Shamir put out his bold self-titled LP, the Vegas-born indie-pop polymath hasn't slowed down. In 2021, Shamir shared But I'm a Painter, a chapbook of essays about paintings, and popped up on the single "Punk Rock Boyfriend," a collaboration with nightlife legend Macy Rodman through his imprint Accidental Popstar Records. Now, the singer-songwriter has revealed his most personal and ambitious work yet: Heterosexuality.
THEATER & DANCE
mxdwn.com

Author & Punisher Share Intense New Song And Video “Incinerator”

In December of 2021, Author & Punisher released “Drone Carrying Dread”, a single from his recent album Krüller. The one-man band Author & Punisher (created and led by musical artist Tristan Shore) has shared his newest single accompanied with a fierce music video. Released via Relapse Records, the latest single, “Incinerator” appears on the album, and it was released on February 11.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Turns Ambiguity Into a Power Source on ‘Laurel Hell’

“Sometimes I think I am free,” Mitski sings nearly halfway through her new album, “Until I find I am back in line again.” The moment comes during “Everyone,” one of the more understated, easy-to-gloss-over numbers on Laurel Hell, a record that both buries and embeds its meaning in synthesizer sheen. If the singer-songwriter’s previous records, like 2014’s unfettered Bury Me At Makeout Creek or 2016’s breakthrough Puberty 2, introduced Mitski Miyawaki as an open-hearted chronicler of millennial malaise, her latest work is a much more emotionally tentative offering.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Mitski returns to music stronger than ever with Laurel Hell

In summer 2019, Mitski Miyawaki (born Mitsuki Francis Laycock) announced that she would be playing her “last show, indefinitely” that September. The singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, who’d become an indie-rock phenom, later clarified that she wasn’t retiring but rather taking a hiatus—she’d spent more than five years on a grueling tour schedule and at least twice that long entirely dedicated to her craft. As she told Rolling Stone in December 2021, “I could see a future self, who would put out music for the sake of keeping the machine running. And that really scared me.” Taking a step back from your career just as your star is on the rise isn’t an easy choice, but Mitski’s return to the limelight this year has shown that refocusing and prioritizing yourself can pay off; her gorgeous new full-length, Laurel Hell, consists mostly of songs she started writing in 2018. Now based in Nashville, Mitski named the album after the flowery yet poisonous mountain laurel, which is native to the eastern and southern U.S. and can grow dense enough to be impassable—according to legend, it’s killed people who’ve tried. It’s easy to find metaphors in something beautiful but potentially dangerous (a musical career, a tumultuous relationship), and Mitski uses the concept to weave emotionally complex tales. The somber “Heat Lightning” kicks off with an intro like the Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs” minus all the droning, then builds into a rich, piano-flecked ballad. Written with Semisonic’s Dan Wilson, “The Only Heartbreaker” asks whether a person who makes the mistakes in a relationship might also be the only one fighting for it; it’s a pop anthem that could be the theme to a long-lost 80s movie about a small-town underdog turned local hero. Many of us have had to pause our regular lives due to the pandemic, and though Mitski’s time away was of her own choosing, Laurel Hell encourages us to see our involuntary periods of quiet reflection as incubators for future triumphs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
floodmagazine.com

Mitski, “Laurel Hell”

At a show in Columbus in early 2019, Mitski made eye-contact with me while singing “Geyser,” and I thought I’d just seen God. I thought: Was this the beginning of some mythical undertaking, the next great rewrite of modern rock? Had her fourth LP, Be the Cowboy, signaled an uptick in dazzling disco and emo pastiche? If Mitski singing “I am loved” repeatedly on “Me and My Husband” was a crystal ball, the answer was yes, as the record occupied the #1 spot on several year-end, best-of lists and her fanbase quickly sprawled into a fandom on par with boy bands and pop-star heavyweights.
MUSIC
hebronhawkeye.com

Mitski’s “Laurel Hell” Album Expresses the Horrors of Fame

Mitski, a Japanese- American artist mainly known for her hit songs “Washing Machine Heart” and “Nobody” that were trending on TikTok, released a new album on Feb. 4 called “Laurel Hell”. Before I listened to the album, I was skeptical. I always thought that...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Mitski Returns From a Hiatus With the Midtempo Melancholy of “Laurel Hell’: Album Review

Mitski Miyawaki’s rise through the indie rock ranks is the stuff of envy, even if she herself seems to be of two minds as to whether it should be. The 31-year-old’s most recent albums, 2016’s “Puberty 2” and 2018’s “Be the Cowboy,” earned spots on countless best-of lists, millions of streams, and TikTok meme-ification, thanks to an enthralling ability to locate unexpected wild emotions in gentle moments and deliver them in poetic yet memorable hooks. At times that adoration has felt like it has turned Mitski into an ice sculpture: her immaculately carved art deserving the gawking, while she herself becomes more idea than human, something mystic and susceptible to melt away if you get too close.
MUSIC
The Independent

Mitski review, Laurel Hell: Artist owns her contrariness on this free-sounding jumble of ideas

Heaven knows what Harry Styles’s fans will make of Mitski when she opens up for him on tour this summer. They’ll be in the zone for “Watermelon Sugar” highs, and 31-year-old Mitski Miyawaki is going to wallop them with experimental ennui. Though Laurel Hell finds her edging warily into the most poppy territory of her career, the mood of her sixth album is still despondent. She sounds like a sarky indie kid slumped against the wall at the school disco, wondering what the point is. “How do other people live? I wonder how they keep it up?” she asks over...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Lobo

REVIEW: Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ cuts with pure, silver fury

Mitski’s sixth studio album “Laurel Hell,” released on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a distant, synthy opus that looms over its listener, leaving behind an unshakeable lingering dread. It is Mitski to the highest degree. Coming out of a nearly three-year hiatus originally intended to be a permanent...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Cate Le Bon, Mitski, Animal Collective, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Cate Le Bon, Mitski, Animal Collective, Saba, Yeule, and Adekunle Gold. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
Student Life

On a weekend of major musical releases, Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ carves out its niche

I am not a long-term Mitski fan; I got on the bandwagon with “Be My Cowboy.” During the leadup to last Friday’s release of “Laurel Hell,” an undercurrent of anxiety came with my excitement. Mitski had some strong competition for Feb. 4 releases — we also saw drops from cult favorites such as Animal Collective, Hippo Campus and Black Country, New Road. I’ve listened to “Laurel Hell” on repeat and have found it to be an incredibly short but potent record.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Mitski's Laurel Hell Succeeds in Spite of Its Identity Crisis

Mitski is always beckoning, no matter how she may recoil. Her work stacks contradictory compulsions: She wants, and wants to be wanted; at any moment, she’ll offer herself up, or be taken, or take. She has all the power, and none. She can’t have enough or be enough for even herself.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy