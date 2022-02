The 2022 coaching carousel has finally finished spinning. It was possibly the most ridiculous one we’ve ever seen. It certainly will be the most expensive once the lawyer’s fees have been paid. Nine teams hired a new head coach this year, the Eagles will play six of them seven times. Let’s review the hires and what they say about the franchise that gave them the job. If any of them last more than four years they’ll have been relatively incredibly successful. Of the seven coaches hired four years ago, five have been fired.

