Player Ratings to the Theme of Glasses to Drink Beer From

Player Ratings for the Kansas Jayhawks after their close win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Kansas did just enough to sneak past the Oklahoma Sooners, and if you’re anything like me, you might’ve been reaching for the refrigerator to get a beer. The almost-implosion that Kansas has been recently known for never happened, so I didn’t indulge in a tasty hoppy beverage right then, but no one would blame you if you did. Anyway, beer can be consumed straight from the can or bottle or it can be poured into a variety of vessels. Today we will compare KU’s performances with glasses for the tastiest of beverages.

Also, here’s a quick shout out to OU’s Tanner Groves who already looks like he owns a brewery in the most hipster part of whatever town you’re reading this in. Cheers, buddy.

5 Stars: The traditional pint glass

Always satisfying. Any style that’s not shooting through the roof in alcohol percentage can go in here. This is the preferred glass for almost anyone.

No one received a five star rating.

4.5 Stars: Tulip Glass

See, you know you’re getting a nice beer (or at least you should be!) if you get it served in this type of stemware.

Jalen Wilson was KU’s best overall player and his confidence getting to the rim is increasing in every game. Finished the afternoon with 22 points and nine rebounds. Solid.

4 Stars: Stein

Go big or go home is what I’m saying here. Love it for an Oktoberfest party or when a beer bar/brewery has a nice pils or lager on tap.

Christian Braun came alive in the second half, but dude, make some free throws. This is the second game in a row where he missed late free throws. My guy is probably tired, but this is a simple formula for an early NCAA exit. Discounting those misses, CB was solid. Finished with 18 points.

Zach Clemence definitely did his part in this one by getting up in Tanner Groves’ grill. Clemence also nailed a three and grabbed some key rebounds. Missed his free throws though which was surprise.

3.5 Stars: Can shaped glass

I have one of these and I love it. They are just really satisfying to drink from for some reason. Bonus points for a brewery that serves some crushable styles from these bad boys.

Kansas was pretty good early on when they were feeding David McCormack . Then, he sat with no fouls and no injury for forever while Oklahoma built a lead. Finished with 11 points and four boards. Offensively, he was good, but defensively, he just couldn’t hang in this game.

3 Stars: English Pint Glasses

Don’t get me wrong, I love these, but you can never fill them all the way up at home and they never look quite right if they’re not filled up.

Ochai Agbaji was the English Pint Glass for KU on Saturday, he never really looked quite right. Still managed 11 and six.

Mitch Lightfoot played minutes and had a block and got robbed defensively on one sequence where it looked like Groves was just trying to bull him over and the referees bought it.

2 Stars: Frosted Mug

These are fine when you have an ice cold yellow corporate beer, but for anything else, nope.

No one was a two star.

1 Star: There really isn’t a one star

I mean, you’re drinking a beer. Is it from a glass, cup, flower pot, who cares? Is it clean? It is! Cool. That vessel will do.

Again, no was really bad.

The Brennan Bechard Memorial No Star:

KJ Adams , Joseph Yesufu , and Jalen Coleman-Lands didn’t make an impact in this contest.

