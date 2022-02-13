ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

UPDATE: Two dogs killed in fire on Venus Way in east Redding while owners at church

By Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNlw7_0eDQg7Fq00

A fire that started in the living area of a home on Venus Way in east Redding on Sunday also killed two dogs, a fire official said.

The fire was reported at 2093 Venus Way near Mercury Way at about 11:45 a.m. Firefighters who arrived at the blaze reported seeing a "moderate" amount of smoke coming from the roof area of the home, according to emergency scanner reports.

The fire was initially reported as an "attic fire," with smoke coming from the swamp cooler on top of the home, according to Redding Fire Department crews who arrived at the home and radioed-in to emergency dispatchers.

Redding Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Sawyer confirmed that when the first fire crews arrived they saw smoke coming from under the eves of the building and the swamp cooler on the roof.

However, he said the fire started in the living area of the home. Fire officials estimated the fire did about $25,000 damage to the home and about $10,000 damage to the contents.

"They made a pretty aggressive attack, and most of the fire was confined to the living room area and the kitchen. Those areas were basically a total loss," Sawyer said.

The fire was "knocked down" by 12:12 p.m., a fire official reported to 911 dispatchers.

Sawyer said the residents of the home were at church when the fire broke out, but two dogs perished in the blaze.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the fire Sunday.

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight’s resources and environment reporter. He is part of a team of journalists who investigate wrongdoing and find the unheard voices to tell the stories of the North State. He welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834 by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS . Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today !

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: UPDATE: Two dogs killed in fire on Venus Way in east Redding while owners at church

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva gets to compete after failed drug test. Sha'Carri Richardson wants to know why she was treated differently.

U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics last year after testing positive for marijuana, is calling out what she believes to be a racial bias when it comes to drug testing in sports. It was revealed this week that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drug test ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing – but has been cleared to compete.
SPORTS
CBS News

Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Accidents
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CNN

Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The suspenseful game ended with a fourth-down stop by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to win it all. The big game took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it was the second time in Super Bowl history a team played on its home field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to do so, last year at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
CNN

Why a Russian invasion of Ukraine would hurt Americans too

(CNN) — President Joe Biden spent the weekend leading what is looking like an increasingly desperate final effort to forestall a Russian invasion of Ukraine -- an incursion that could have grave consequences for his own political standing. If President Vladimir Putin orders his tanks into Russia's smaller, democratic...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Venus#Twitter#Damonarthur Rs
CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

831
Followers
248
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy