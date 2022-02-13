ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Heights, OH

Young Ohio girl fatally stabbed in apartment; Mother in custody

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 5-year-old girl has been found stabbed to death in her family’s apartment in northeastern Ohio, and her mother has been arrested in connection with the slaying.

Bedford Heights police were called to the Southgate Towers complex around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and found the child lying on a bedroom floor. She had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A possible motive for the attack has not been disclosed. The girl’s mother was in the apartment when police arrived and was taken into custody, but it wasn’t clear Sunday if specific charges have been filed against her.

Authorities have declined further comment on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

Comments / 26

just hello
21h ago

Sometomes things aren't always as they appear. Seems someone had to alert authorities. Maybe the mother was found in the apt in shock bc someone else did it? Who knows yet? Although that is probably not likely, wow, I still wouldn't be so quick to judge a person until more is actually known.

Reply(1)
13
Stacey
17h ago

motive? shes 5 what could she have possibly done to deserve that? color on the walls? spill something? Idk any mother could ever harm her child... don't get me wrong my kids drive me up the wall.. but never to the extent where I could see myself harming them.. hope she never gets out

Reply
12
Jacky Franks
23h ago

How can you do that to your child your child makes you that mad you need to give your child up for adoption don’t kill it

Reply(1)
14
 

WTRF- 7News

Teen rescued by Officers after falling through ice

A teenage boy was saved in Ogden, Utah, by the Ogden Police, after falling through the ice and into a pond. Ogden Police responded to a call that two boys had fallen through the ice but upon arrival, they found that one of the boys had managed to get out of the water on their […]
OGDEN, UT
WTRF- 7News

5 police officers shot in Arizona

Five Phoenix police officers are in the hospital after being shot during a barricade situation at a house, the department said. Phoenix police was called to a shooting at a home. When an officer approached to help, the suspect opened fire, striking him multiple times, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams told reporters. “There was a […]
PHOENIX, AZ
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Sheriff fined for DUI

A West Virginia Sheriff was fined after he pleaded no contest to driving under the influence (DUI), according to WVVA Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones was fined $100. Jones was arrested in October 2021 after West Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a crash. Troopers say Jones had alcohol on his breath, and according […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
