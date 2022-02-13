ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the editor: No more pesticide; no to Amazon market; the China threat

Pesticide use should be stopped

Ms. McGuire states that The Star’s article failed to mention “the 32 million pounds of pesticides to fields over six years is non-toxic.” She failed to mention where her information comes from and how she arrived at it. Posting the source and numbers on how she arrived at her generalization would make her opinion more credible.

She states there have been no significant pesticide drift incidents in decades. Public Health Institute published a report by the county in April 2014 (available online) that tracked (toxic) pesticide use near schools. It did not track various methods of exposure skin contact or inhalation.

Let’s face it, the only safe level is no pesticide use. Everything after that is what is acceptable risk for consumption and inhalation and why organic farming and sales are escalating. Strawberries are the No. 1 on the pesticide dirty dozen list. Guess what Ventura County is most known for growing?

George Pohoski, Camarillo

Don’t shop at Amazon market

Re: your Feb. 10 story, “First Amazon market set to open in county”:

What is wrong with our country that we allow this mega retailer to keep expanding and ’ole Jeff Bezos to get richer and richer off the backs of his underpaid and overworked staff? Are we trying to run everybody else out of business? Why would we do that? He’s a horrible greedy man. We must not shop there.

Judi Kroeger, Ventura

Must rise to China challenge

A casual observer should notice that China is a force to be reckoned with. As an authoritarian/totalitarian/dictatorship it has risen to a place of prominence on the world stage. We here in America need to get our act together, stop our political wars and rise to the challenge without further delay.

Maurice Garcia, Newbury Park

