ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Which ‘Law & Order’ Star Called Leaving the Show Their ‘Worst Moment’

By Jacklyn Krol
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2D1v_0eDQfoxv00

Which Law & Order labeled their exit “my worst moment”? Actor Chris Noth told the Chicago Tribune about how he left the hit crime procedural. He starred in the show as Detective Mike Logan between Seasons 1-5 in 1990 through 1995. Noth also starred in Law & Order: Criminal Intent for 36 episodes between 2005 and 2008.

He told the outlet that his contract was coming up at the end of 1995. The actor requested a raise and planned to negotiate this.

“I was getting pretty well known in this particular part — or at least that’s how I felt — and it was like, well, I’m due a raise. Enough of this nonsense of being taken for granted, so to speak,” he explained.

At the time, he recently came out of Yale studying drama and ended up landing the series regular role on the show.

“It was a very, very high testosterone show; I don’t know if people remember, but it was all guys in the beginning. And it was so rare to have a TV show shoot in New York, it was just a gift from the gods. So I rode on the ether of that for a few years,” he said.

“And then it starts to settle in that, ah geez, this is what it is: Dun-dun,” he said with a chuckle. “I must say, those first years it wasn’t defined yet, but by the fifth year it got codified. That’s when I started to get bored and the magic sort of wore off.”

The Big ‘Law & Order’ Decision

The show’s producer Ed Sherin asked him to lunch. He thought that this was for the negotiation.

“We go to this restaurant and he sits down and goes, ‘So, we’re gonna fire you.’ (Long laugh) I was about to order the biggest steak and before I could make the order, he goes, ‘We’re not asking you back,'” he recalled.

The reason was that Jerry Orbach, who played Lenny Briscoe, kind of canceled each other’s character out. Both had the same way of examining a crime scene and the same overall energy and sarcasm.

“I was thinking: Are you (freaking) kidding me? It’s not even a negotiation? You’re going to fire me before I quit? How dare you,” he joked.

“In that moment I was completely surprised because I was like, I’m not that expendable! They need me! I have value! So it was like, holy (crap),” the Law & Order star said. “But what made me not totally be a wreck about it was that I already had one foot out the door. So I was also a little relieved. I was used to a fuller experience of acting and this had become rote for me.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: One ‘Law & Order’ Star Had a Short But Memorable Role

Way back in “Blue Bloods” Season 9, Yasha Jackson starred as Officer Maya Thomas, Eddie Janko’s new NYPD partner. Though she only starred in six episodes, Maya Thomas made an impression on fans. She’d been part of the NYPD for a few years, per Looper, before meeting Eddie. And she had a sick younger brother to look after at home. At one point, Maya mentioned to Eddie that she needed $4,000 for her brother’s treatment. Eddie recommended she do a fundraiser of some sort at the precinct, but Maya rejected the idea.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Jerry Orbach
Outsider.com

Why Did Max Greevey Leave ‘Law & Order’ After One Season?

Why did George Dzundza leave Law & Order after the show’s first season?. The actor portrayed Sergeant Max Greevey during Season 1. He was the officer that mentored Detective Logan (Chris Noth). While the show is set in New York City, the first season was going to be primarily filmed in Los Angeles. However, the production decided to permanently move to California for the rest of the series.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

How Late ‘Law & Order’ Star Jerry Orbach Made a Lasting Impact on Show

Jerry Orbach died in 2004 after a long battle with cancer, but his influence on theater and television is still felt, especially on “Law & Order.” He starred as Lennie Briscoe on the procedural for 12 seasons, before the stress of the job was too much for his illness. Orbach was sick for the majority of his run on “Law & Order,” but he was still a positive presence on set, and brought smiles to his co-stars’ faces. Kurt Vonnegut even called him “adorable” in a 2005 interview.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Asks Which Series’ Curling Team Fans Would Join

In a new Instagram post, Law & Order asked fans which series’ curling team they’d rather join. In a celebration of both the franchise and the Olympics, the account ponders whether fans would play for Law & Order: SVU‘s team with Olivia Benson, Amanda Rollins, and Dominick “Sonny” Carisi or if they’d play for Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Ayanna Bell, Elliot Stabler, and Jet Slootmakers OR if they’d play for Law & Order’s team lead by Jack McCoy.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Is B.D. Wong Doing Since Leaving the Show?

Actor BD Wong was a mainstay on the popular NBC series Law & Order: SVU for eleven years. An Emmy nominated and Tony Award-Winning actor, BD Wong portrayed one of the show’s most recognizable recurring roles, Dr. George Huang. Wong’s SVU character was often a grounding voice in the series; bringing to light many issues and initiating some intense conversations. The sort of voice-of-reason Wong’s Dr. Huang offered in the popular series quickly made the character a fan favorite. However, Wong made the decision to exit the popular series in 2015.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale Law#Law Order#The Chicago Tribune
Distractify

Inside Legendary Actor Harrison Ford's Sweet Relationship With Current Wife Calista Flockhart

Actor Harrison Ford has been working in the entertainment industry since 1964 when he began picking up uncredited bit parts and slowly moved into leading man roles. During his time in Hollywood, Harrison has been known for his rogueish, action hero characters, but what about his softer side? Harrison has also been married three times in his life, most recently to fellow actress Calista Flockhart.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Calls Thomas the ‘Soul’ of the Show

Amid tragedy, rough conditions, and an uncertain future, “1883’s” Thomas remains optimistic. He’s one of the most complex characters onscreen, While his friendship with Capt. Shea Brennan yields a trust between the two, they have their own outlooks on life. And Thomas refuses to give up hope that future generations will make great contributions to the world. This is why actor Lamonica Garrett says he’s the ‘soul’ of the series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Anderson Cooper Welcomes Second Child

The CNN anchor revealed on Thursday during his show that he welcomed another child, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. Cooper is also father to son Wyatt, whom he welcomed via surrogate in June 2019. "I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news," Cooper...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

395K+
Followers
41K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy