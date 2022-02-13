ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Nearly 300 Cars, Trucks Unite for Montana Freedom Rally: Report

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgOO7_0eDQfbUU00

Nearly 300 cars and trucks reportedly teamed up for this weekend’s Montana Freedom Rally. The event was held as a protest against the COVID-19 mandates and vaccinations.

According to NBC Montana, the nearly 300 cars and trucks lined up on Highway 93 near Eureka for the Montana Freedom Rally. The vehicles drove by the Port of Roosville and turned back. The media outlet states that the rally was notably peaceful. It also didn’t block border traffic.

The Montana Freedom Rally was announced last week. The Daily Interlake spoke to the event’s organizer, Carmen Davis. She revealed that participants on the U.S. side of the border plan to meet just south of Eureka before driving their vehicles to the border crossing. They were to be notably met by a similar group making its way down from Elko in British Columbus. Both groups then planned to hold peaceful rallies on both sides of the border.

“We are showing our support for the convoy that has gone across Canada,” the Montana Freedom Rally organizer said. “We are not protesting. Our goal is to not impede traffic in any way. Our goal is simply to exercise our Constitutional rights to freedom of assembly. And gather together with like-minded people who are just wanting their freedoms back.”

Lincoln County Commissioner Josh Letcher, who spoke at the Montana Freedom Rally, stated that it’s not whether someone is masked or unmasked as well as vaccinated or not. It’s about choice. “Whether you get to personally choose whether you do those things or not. It shouldn’t be dictated by your government or employer. Especially for the truckers. If we shut down trucking for a few days in America, our shovels are going to be empty. A lot of supplies will be stuck somewhere.”

Montana Freedom Rally Organizer States The Event is Less About the Truckers and More About the Restrictions

Also during her interview with Daily Interlake, Davis stated that for her and her sister, Savanna Andrasko, the Montana Freedom Rally is less about the truckers and more to do with the restrictions that have the siblings apart.

“I am a lover of both nations,” Davis explained. But I am literally 90 miles from much of my family and it is very difficult to go see them. They are not backing down on the restrictions to get into Canada. And it has really been tough. I am not going to keep my kids away from their grandparents.”

Davis goes on to add that she has been jumping through all the hoops with her small family so that her children can go to their grandparents’ farm across the border. “And have the life they should. The border officials have really been running me through the ringer.”

Comments / 8

Related
Outsider.com

Canadian Police Begin Arresting Protestors at Bridge Blocking US Border

Canadian police arrested two dozen protestors Sunday night to reopen one of the most important trade routes between the U.S. and its northern neighbor. Protesting against Canada’s vaccine mandate for truckers, the so-called “Freedom Convoy” blocked the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor. The arrests end a six-day standoff, but protests continue throughout the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Ambassador Bridge at U.S.-Canada Border Reopens After Week of Protests

Following a nearly one-week protest by the Freedom Convoy, the Ambassador Bridge at the U.S.-Canada border has officially reopened. As previously reported, after six days of the protest, Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court, ordered protesters to leave Ambassador Bridge. The protest was causing a disruption in the flow of goods between the U.S. and Canada. It also was forcing the auto industry on both sides of the border to roll back production. Chief Justice Morawetz states that the order would be effective at 7 p.m. on Friday (February 11th).
PROTESTS
Outsider.com

Ford Continues Production Scale Back Amid Chip Shortage

Due to the prolonged chip shortage, U.S. automaker Ford will be idling production at some of its assembly plants. Last week, Ford suspended or cut production at eight assembly plants in North America due to the shortage. In addition to that, on February 14 the automaker announced it would be idling production at an additional two plants. The Ohio Assembly Plant will have production idled. The production line for the Transit van at its Kansas City Assembly Plant will also be stopped. According to spokeswoman Kelli Felker, other plants will operate on reduced shifts. The Kentucky Truck Plant, Chicago Truck Plant, and Dearborn, MI Truck Plant will all operate on shorter shifts.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Washington, D.C. Announces End to Mask, Vaccine Mandates

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced that the city will end its masking and vaccination requirements soon. Vaccination requirements to enter businesses or venues will end this week, while masking requirements will end district-wide on March 1. Bowser noted a significant decrease in cases as justification for the decision....
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Columbus, MT
City
Eureka, MT
Local
Montana Society
Montana State
Montana Cars
Outsider.com

Backcountry Skier Rescued After Getting Trapped on Mountain

A backcountry skier has been rescued by crews after reportedly getting trapped on Ben Lomond Mountain in Utah over the weekend. In a Facebook post, officials from the Website County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue in Utah confirm that the adult male skier was hiking the mountain on Friday night in an attempt to ski out of the area. However, he managed to get into an area where he was unable to get out of safely. He managed to call a friend for help, but they were unable to reach him. “At this point, Search & Rescue was notified and responded. Along with the Department of Public Safety’s helicopter to assist the male off the mountain.”
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

American Airlines Flight Diverted Due to Unruly Passenger

American Airlines flight crew diverted a plane to Kansas City Sunday during a service across country because of an unruly passenger, the airline said. American Airlines flight 1775 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Washington, D.C. (DCA) diverted to Kansas City (MCI) due to an unruly passenger,” the airline said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Winter Storm Causes 20 Car Pileup in Detroit

Over the weekend, a winter storm reportedly caused a 20-car pileup on I-696 eastbound near Detroit, Michigan. According to The Sun, all westbound lanes at Orchard Lake outside of Detroit were closed and one eastbound lane was open. It’s unclear exactly how many cars were involved in the multiple crashes. However, it was revealed that as many as 35 vehicles could have crashed. Authorities report that the crashes may have been crashed by drivers speeding too fast in limited visibility due to the snowstorm. Fox 2 states that there was one serious injury was reported at EB I-96 near Grand River.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Montana#Vehicles#Trucks#Protest#The Montana Freedom Rally#British#Truckers#Daily Interlake
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie’s Complete Autopsy Released: What to Know

The complete autopsy of Brian Laundrie is now public. The autopsy report includes an investigative case summary, a medical examiner report, an autopsy, DNA analysis, and more. Laundrie died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left temple. The single gunshot caused extensive fractures in his skull, however.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Wish One Character Would Have Lived Longer

“Chicago Fire” has had a few tragic deaths in its time. But there’s one that hit fans where it hurts, and some of them think it was unfair. Hallie Thomas, played by Teri Reeves, was a physician at Lakeshore Hospital when she was murdered for finding out the clinic was a drug trafficking center. She had an on-again-off-again relationship with Matt Casey, and the two were engaged for a while. They split, then reconciled over and over, and then she was killed in the season 1 episode “Leaders Lead.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Protests
Outsider.com

Why Did Max Greevey Leave ‘Law & Order’ After One Season?

Why did George Dzundza leave Law & Order after the show’s first season?. The actor portrayed Sergeant Max Greevey during Season 1. He was the officer that mentored Detective Logan (Chris Noth). While the show is set in New York City, the first season was going to be primarily filmed in Los Angeles. However, the production decided to permanently move to California for the rest of the series.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’: Take a Look at Real Inspiration Behind Iconic Movie

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid closed the Wild West like a book. The two, along with their gang, the Wild Bunch, are some of the most renowned outlaws in the history of the west. Butch Cassidy, born to Mormon parents, began as a rancher and horseman as a boy, but quickly fell into the outlaw lifestyle and left home. His first big exploit was robbing the Telluride Bank in 1889. From there, he began his life as an outlaw, constantly on the run.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Hotch Once Crossed the Line When It Came to a Recurring Villain

“Criminal Minds” was an iconic show on CBS for fifteen seasons on the network. One of the reasons it soared for as long as it did was because of the electric cast of characters that folks loved. A big change early on for the podcast was when Agent Gideon left and Agent Hotch took over. Fans’ favorite seasons occurred during this era. However, there was one time when Agent Hotch crossed the line when it came to a recurring villain.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans Hated One of Maggie’s Decisions

One Chicago fans know that the characters within the franchise shows, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD often face some incredibly tough moments. However, there is one moment in Chicago Med that really stands out among the popular NBC drama’s viewers. A moment in which Marlyne Barrett’s character Maggie Lockwood made a choice that ended up bothering some fans of the popular series.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Rams Fans Flood Downtown Los Angeles, and It Was Absolute Chaos

Following the Los Angeles Rams’ big win over the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, fans took to the street of the City of Angels and it was absolute chaos. According to The New York Post, the Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly on Sunday. The incident consisted of “violent and destructive” Los Angeles Rams fans. The fans took to the streets and wreaked havoc on downtown all while chanting “Whose house? Rams house!”
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

395K+
Followers
41K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy