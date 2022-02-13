ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look Backward for Your CAS Processes

CPA Trendlines
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart design will save you time. We have examined how you can enhance your firm’s internal processes and what factors influence those processes. In this post, we will focus more on CAS-specific...

cpatrendlines.com

Law.com

5 Best Practices to Improve Your Tech Implementation Process

Implementation is more complicated than most lawyers and businesses leaders are prepared to take on, yet it can be the most important element of adopting and using the technology. Here are some best practices regarding implementation so you can successfully onboard new solutions. Legal teams have started to embrace artificial...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Qwak looks to automate MLOps processes

“MLOps,” a compound of “machine learning” and DevOps, is a set of practices that aims to maintain machine learning models in production both reliably and efficiently. It primarily involves testing models in isolated systems and then transitioning them into production, but MLOps applies to the entire lifecycle — from integrating with model generation, orchestration, and deployment to governance and business metrics.
SOFTWARE
itechpost.com

Why You Should Automate Your Performance Review Process

The mundane ritual of annual performance appraisals is not something many employees look forward to. It tends to be an activity employees feel is done just for the sake of doing and getting over as quickly as possible. It's not just employees who are tired of this annual chore. HR...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
TECHNOLOGY
IEEE Spectrum

Moore’s Not Enough: ​4 New Laws of Computing

I teach technology and information-systems courses at Northeastern University, in Boston. The two most popular laws that we teach there—and, one presumes, in most other academic departments that offer these subjects—are Moore’s Law and Metcalfe’s Law. Moore’s Law, as everyone by now knows, predicts that the number of transistors on a chip will double every two years. One of the practical values of Intel cofounder Gordon Moore’s legendary law is that it enables managers and professionals to determine how long they should keep their computers. It also helps software developers to anticipate, broadly speaking, how much bigger their software releases should be.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
under30ceo.com

10 Steps to Guide Your App Development Process

In recent years, mobile marketing has been a game-changer. A scant 15 years ago, the average customer would never have considered using a simple tap to access services. However, the rise of smartphones and mobile applications has radically altered the digital landscape of businesses. The importance of mobile applications is clear in today’s technology and customer-driven economy. Likewise, feature-rich and user-friendly applications have aided businesses in creating rapid connections and making purchasing simple. As a result, choosing a bespoke app development company is critical in making your ideas a reality.
CELL PHONES
Andre Oentoro

How Digital Transformation Enhances Your Business Processes

Digital transformation is the reimaging of business in the digital era. That is the process of using the latest technologies to create new or update existing business processes. It benefits your business on multiple levels, from boosting customer collaborations, marketing strategy to business process automation.
ECONOMY
Forbes

The Process Renaissance: How To Revolutionize Your Business Processes

Manish Garg is the Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Skan.ai, a computer-vision-based process intelligence platform. Humble business processes are having a renaissance. Today, business processes are at the epicenter of digital transformation, with concepts like process mining, RPA (robotic process automation), intelligent automation, process intelligence and low-code/no-code dominating the technology landscape. But for enterprise decision-makers, this cacophony of new concepts and drumbeats of vendors is deafening.
ECONOMY
CPA Trendlines

Ultra-Tall Japanese Display May Be Ideal as Third Monitor

Portable in a way you might not have expected. Several industry pundits saw the tall-screen trend coming – but they didn’t know things would get this tall. MORE TECH THIS WEEK: AR Could Be the Next Privacy Crisis | Tax Change Hits Payment Apps | New State Cyber Bureau to Combat Hack Attacks | Mobile Devices without Batteries? | Office 365 Users Targeted in New Phishing Attack | Microsoft Acquires Cybersecurity Firm RiskIQ | More Firms Hit in SolarWinds Attack.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

There was a problem processing your request Steam error

A lot of users when trying to communicate with the Steam server, maybe while uploading an ArtWork, are seeing the following error message- An error was encountered while processing your request:. There was a problem processing your request. This error message is very common in the Steam client app. In...
VIDEO GAMES
CPA Trendlines

Why MAP Programs Are Essential

CPE isn’t the only reason to attend a program. I attend Management of Accounting Practice (MAP) CPE programs. In many instances these do not qualify toward the mandatory CPE requirements. Who cares?. I go because I want to make more money, work more effectively, service clients better, excite and...
CPA Trendlines

Four Ways to Reboot for the New Realities

How does your current business look compared to the one you dreamed about before you started your entrepreneurial journey?. Boost Your Cross-Selling in Two Easy Steps | Why Your Social Media Is a Flop | The Biggest SEO Secret of All: Google Business Listings | Beyond Bookkeeping: Five Value-Add Service Areas.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Transforming internal capabilities into revenue-generating products

It is entirely possible for every company to turn their internal business capabilities into digital products for either internal or external customers. However, the key to deciding which of the two works best for your company— and executing it successfully — is identifying the right strategy based on broader objectives such as cost optimization, revenue generation and efficient business model execution.
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

Tech with tact: An end-to-end approach to meeting customer needs

Success in business means solving problems for customers, and developments from AI to IoT have vastly increased the scope of these solutions. But technology is only as effective as its application. Chief Product Officer of CCC explains why companies seeking to adopt these innovations need to start with the end user in mind, examining the full range of circumstances and challenges these technologies can address.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Teaching AI and robotics concepts in business courses

The business world and the tech world are more inextricable than ever. Every business relies on software and technology to power its endeavors. But technology is rapidly evolving. Just as many retailers are finally adopting an online presence, other leading businesses are gaining competitive advantages from AI integration. AI and...
ENGINEERING
Benzinga

OLB Group Sponsors MoAF's Virtual NFT-Focused Event, 4 Panelists To Discuss The Current Explosion And Future Opportunities

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) recently announced its sponsorship of the Museum of American Finance’s (MoAF) virtual panel, “NFTs: Welcome to the Metaverse,” taking place on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
BUSINESS

