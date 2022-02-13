ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Accurate Is ‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner’s New Show

By Thad Mitchell
 1 day ago
“Ozark” star Julia Garner is wasting little time cashing in on the success of her hit Netflix show with a brand new series out.

Inventing Anna” is the latest offering from Julia Garner who plays fan-favorite

on “Ozark.” She plays the titular character in “Inventing Anna,” a con woman named Anna Sorokin from Russia. Sorokin, under the name Anna Delvey, was able to con her way into the elite society of New York City. As Delvey, she claimed to be a European heiress worth millions of dollars.

As with many television shows claiming true story status, “Inventing Anna” watchers wonder just how much is real and how much is Hollywood. Insider asked the real Anna Sorokin to assess the story’s accuracy. Much of the show’s dynamic revolves around the relationship between Sorokin and her family. Sorokin says “Inventing Anna” does a good job of presenting that relationship.

“Generally, I would definitely agree that my parents did not really know what to do with me,” she says. “We just have different interests. I don’t feel like my parents were really involved in like day-to-day life. Sometimes, they would not even know what country I’d be in. There would definitely be a time they didn’t know if I was like in Paris, Germany, or the states. I just never really needed the approval with my parents. I guess I was just doing my thing. It meant a lot to me to just go and do something on my own. I was never really like sitting and waiting, like, ‘Oh my gosh, what are my parents going to say about this?'”

Before filming “Inventing Anna,” Julia Garner actually sought out Anna Sorokin in an effort to add authenticity. Sorokin currently resides inside a Buffalo, New York, prison.

Julia Garner Strives For Authenticity With ‘Inventing Anna’

“Ozark” fans are very familiar with Julia Garner’s ability to produce authentic-sounding accents. Her voice is almost unrecognizable as the southern, trash-talking Ruth Langmore. Becoming Anna Sorokin though, gave her an even tougher chore. She tells Entertainment Weekly about her transformation into the infamous con woman.

“Everything’s fake,” she says. “I have the wig, butt padding, like, four cutlets — two on each boob.”

Julia Garner even used fake teeth to pull off her Anna Sorokin look.

“I put them in, and not only did it change the teeth aspect, but it also made my face rounder,” she says. “She (Anna) has much more of a baby doll face.”

Then there is the accent, which Julia Garner calls the hardest part.

“The accent was a job on its own because it gives so much away of the character,” she says. “You don’t know where she’s from, you don’t know who she is. She’s a mystery.”

