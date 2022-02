Yes, there’s another Wingo from St. Louis University High. And he might just be the best in the bunch. In the Class of 2009, Ronnie Wingo Jr. out of SLUH was one of the nation’s most coveted athletes. During his career at SLUH, he rushed for 4,449 yards and 48 touchdowns. He ranked in the top 100 by most of the recruiting media outlets and picked Arkansas over Missouri, Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma and a host of other national programs. Wingo had a solid career with the Hogs, rushing for more than 1,090s yards. He played pro football with the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO