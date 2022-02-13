ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mark Wahlberg’s New Adventure Flick ‘Uncharted’ Kicked Off to Hot Start Overseas: See the Numbers

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377yLB_0eDQf1zh00

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s new action-adventure movie, “Uncharted,” is performing off the charts as it premieres for the first time overseas.

The move is based on a popular video game series and hit 15 different offshore markets before it will make its domestic debut on February 18. So far, it’s showing up to dominate at the international box office. The movie grossed a total of $21.5 million. It performed exceptionally well in the UK, Spain, and Russia.

According to Deadline, the movie was No. 1 in each of its openings. Luckily, certain areas it released happened to have school holidays, which meant more people could show up to see the film. In addition, Tom Holland is still dominating from his role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as he enters his “Uncharted” phase directly after.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHp3MbsCbMg

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UNCHARTED – Official Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHp3MbsCbMg)

‘Uncharted’ Overseas Success

The Super Bowl also isn’t going to affect people going to see the movie overseas, either. The entire global rollout for the movie is next weekend. This will include Australia, Italy, Japan, France, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, and Korea.

The movie is based on a Naughty Dog game series that was released on PlayStation. The video games are incredibly popular, but video game adaptations can be hard to pull off on the big screen. We’ve seen it done in the past with massive games like “Resident Evil,” “Silent Hill,” and “Mortal Kombat.”

Following very close behind is “Death On The Nile” which is the other major new opener. This movie came in with a total global launch of $33.5 million.

“Uncharted” follows main character Nathan Drake (Holland) and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg). They look for a treasure that has never been found by people before. The duo is also hoping to find clues that will lead to Nate’s long-lost brother as well.

‘Uncharted’ Revives an Old Genre

For fans of the Nicolas Cage movie “National Treasure,” the new “Uncharted” movie may offer you something you’ve been yearning for.

The director, Ruben Fleischer, explained how this movie is actually reviving the globe-trotting adventure film genre. He argues we haven’t had a movie that fits in this category since “National Treasure.” Fleischer is most known for his work on “Venom” and “Zombieland.”

The “Uncharted” film will also get the attention of video game fans and the everyday action movie fanatic. The movie is actually a prequel to what happens in the game. It tells Nathan Drake’s backstory and how he got into his adventuring ways.

Regardless, Fleischer is hoping the movie will provide an epic level of excitement.

“Well, my point being is that it’s a genre that they just don’t make that much anymore. So, I approach this more as somebody who got to make a treasure-hunting, globe-trotting adventure, more than a video game adaptation. And while it was based on a game that, lucky for us, it was incredible source material with a great sense of humor and some of the best action set pieces in all of video games. But, at the end of the day, I knew I had to make a movie that would be entertaining for people…” Fleischer said to Uproxx.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Is Embracing ‘Getting Older’ With His New Mustache

Mark Wahlberg seems to be busy all the time. While the actor has had a lot of different looks, his new mustache is brand new. It seems that Marky Mark has grown up all the way. (Kidding). Wahlberg has been a clean-shaven face almost ever since he hit the scene as a young musician. He’s sported some stubble from time to time, but not like this. If you have seen the Uncharted trailers, you will notice the actor has grown some facial hair under his nose.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Celebrates One Student’s Hardwork and Achievements

Mark Wahlberg is celebrating a special high school senior’s hard work in his latest Instagram video. This student is going to Stanford!. Mark Wahlberg enjoys celebrating the achievements of the next generation. In his latest Instagram post, the businessman is congratulating Sammy Mohammed, a high-school senior, on his accomplishments.
EDUCATION
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg’s Co-Star Got Hit by a Car 17 Times Performing One ‘Uncharted’ Stunt

Mark Wahlberg and the rest of the “Uncharted” cast really went into uncharted territory to film this upcoming movie. This upcoming action and adventure movie, which is based on a popular video game series, is set to release on February 18. The movie is about a character named Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) who embarks on an adventure with his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) in order to find a grand treasure. The treasure is amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and has been lost for 500 years. Along the way, the duo is also hoping to find clues that will lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Uncharted’s Tom Holland Jokes About His Height Difference With Mark Wahlberg After New Trailer Is Released

Film adaptations of video games haven’t historically had the best record of success. But there have been a few exceptions recently like Sonic the Hedgehog and Mortal Kombat– both of which will be getting a sequel. The genre will be getting a new addition with Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted movie. And now Tom Holland is making jokes about his height difference with Mark Wahlberg after a new trailer is released.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Ruben Fleischer
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg. Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland & Antonio Banderas Step Out for 'Uncharted' Photo Call in Madrid

Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas pose at the Uncharted photo call at the Royal Theater in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday (February 8). The 25-year-old Spider-Man star stepped out in a brown suede jacket, a white collared shirt and black pants, while 61-year-old actor opted for a black bomber with colorful piping and jeans.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncharted#Javascript
flickeringmyth.com

Uncharted posters spotlight Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg’s Sully

With its UK release now just a week away, we’ve got another two posters for Sony and director Ruben Fleischer’s (Venom) big screen adaptation of the hit video game series Uncharted featuring adventurers Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Sully (Mark Wahlberg); check them out here…. Street-smart thief Nathan...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
darkhorizons.com

“Uncharted” Has Solid Start Overseas

Opening in fifteen international markets over the weekend, the Tom Holland-led “Uncharted” film pulled in $21.5 million. Compared to pandemic-era blockbusters, the video game adaptation is tracking 12% above “Eternals,” 18% above “Black Widow” and 21% higher than “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at similar points in their theatrical rollouts in those markets.
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

‘Better than The Rock’s’: Mark Wahlberg’s New Tequila Talks a Big Game

With celebrity heavyweights like The Rock and George Clooney owning significant real estate in the tequila market, one might be persuaded from getting into the game. However, Marky Mark believes there’s more than enough space for a new player, becoming the principal investor in a line of tequila called Flecha Azul. Initially co-founded by Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and businessman Aron Marquez, Wahlberg felt compelled to back the dynamic duo after tasting their product.
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

Mark Wahlberg is Father Stu in trailer for new drama

Sony Pictures has released a trailer for writer-director Rosalind Ross’ upcoming drama Father Stu. Inspired by a true story, the film stars Mark Wahlberg as Stuart Long, an amateur boxer who, after surviving a motorcycle accident, decides to use his second chance at life to pursue his vocation as a Catholic priest, using his story to inspire countless others along the way; check out the trailer below, along with some first look images.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Nolan North voices Tom Holland's Nathan Drake in Uncharted novelization

Original Nathan Drake voice actor Nolan North is reprising the role for the upcoming novelization of Tom Holland's Uncharted movie. This is according to a report an interview from Variety, which reveals that North will provide his voice for every character that appears in the Uncharted movie. Naturally, that includes lead treasure hunter Nathan Drake, a role North made famous across five games and a 2009 motion comic.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

395K+
Followers
41K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy