Lexington, KY

Watch the Tape: Florida Gators

On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It is safe to say that the Florida Gators are back on the hit list for many members of Big Blue Nation. Between a non-foul call that resulted in a TyTy Washington lower-leg injury and a non-technical foul call when a Florida player pushed Lance Ware, Rupp Arena had plenty to...

www.on3.com

Comments / 1

 

On3.com

John Calipari calls out media in advance in defense of Oscar Tshiebwe

Oscar Tshiebwe has been phenomenal for Kentucky all season long. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound big man is consistently putting up big numbers – as he’s currently averaging 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game on 60.2% shooting – and provides a significant impact for the Wildcats on both ends of the court each and every game.
NBA
On3.com

Kentucky is the new No. 3 in the updated Coaches Poll

Your University of Kentucky Wildcats are up to No. 3 in the latest edition of the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll presented by USA Today. There’s a mouthful. Kentucky snatched Purdue’s place in third due to the Boilermakers’ blowout loss at Michigan last week. Ahead of UK, you’ll find Auburn at No. 2 by only three more voting points, then top-ranked Gonzaga up top at No. 1 in the new Top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
On3.com

KSR Today: Happy Valentine's Day; Sorry About Your Super Bowl, Cincinnati

Good morning and Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone but Eli Apple and Zac Taylor’s playcalling because there is nothing to love about them today. One couldn’t cover Cooper Kupp in a phone booth; the other took the ball from Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, and Ja’Marr Chase to give it to second-string running back Samaje Perine on the final third down of the Super Bowl. Bengals fans, you deserved better in your first Super Bowl appearance in over three decades.
NFL
On3.com

SEC names Co-Players of the Week following action-packed slate

Following an eventful week in SEC play, the conference named two players as Co-Players of the Week in Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe and Auburn center Walker Kessler. Tshiebwe, a junior, took home his second SEC Player of the Week award and has emerged as one of two odds-on favorites to win the national Player of the Year Award. This past week, he sure looked deserving of such lofty praise, helping lead the Kentucky Wildcats to two wins at South Carolina and at home against Florida. Against South Carolina, Tshiebwe had 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while amassing 14 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals in 30 minutes played. Then, he followed it up with another dominant performance in a blowout win over Florida, contributing 27 points on 11-of-18 from the field, 19 rebounds and three blocks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2023 defensive lineman Stantavious Smith names top 10 schools

Albany (Ga.) Dougherty defensive lineman Stantavious Smith is focused on 10 schools, he announced Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 260-pounder is currently unranked by the On3 Consensus, but holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina, among others. Each of those 10 made his top schools list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Kellan Grady
On3.com

4-star running back Javin Simpkins sets March visit to Arkansas

Miami (Fla.) Norland running back Javin Simpkins has become a hot commodity since his decommitment from Georgia Tech in December. The 5-foot-8, 175-pounder has amassed offers from Louisville, Texas, Texas A&M and Arkansas, among others. The Razorbacks have made a major push for Simpkins, and it appears to be paying off. He announced Monday that Arkansas will receive an unofficial visit March 12 once the recruiting dead period expires at the end of this month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Las Vegas updates college basketball national championship odds

As the 2021-22 college basketball season continues to move on, it’s getting easier to predict the teams that could potentially be competing for a national championship once March Madness gets underway. While teams such as Auburn, Gonzaga, Purdue, Arizona and Kentucky have been some of the most consistent throughout the season, each of them have suffered losses and could be beaten come tournament in March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Vince Marrow: Kentucky looking to add two from the transfer portal

The 2022 Kentucky football roster remains under construction. Although there cannot be any new additions prior to the start of next month’s spring practice, Mark Stoops’ coaching staff has their eyes on a few players in the transfer portal that could join the team this summer. Kentucky has...
NFL
On3.com

Bruce Pearl makes bold statement on Auburn forward Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler has put together a standout season for Auburn. Currently averaging 11.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63.1% from the field, Kessler – a former On3 Consensus five-star recruit – has played a big role in the Tigers’ success throughout the 2021-22 campaign and is being considered as one of the best big-men in all of college basketball.
AUBURN, AL
#Ncaa Tournament#Hall Of Fame#College Football#The Florida Gators#Big Blue Nation#Tyty Washington#The Ncaa Tournament#The Scouting Report
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett re-offered by Florida

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett has been re-offered by Florida’s new coaching staff, he announced Monday afternoon. Jarrett is the No. 397 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3’s own rankings are much higher on him, listing him the No. 284 prospect nationally and the No. 36 defensive lineman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Latest on the severity of TyTy Washington injury

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats are playing some of their best ball of late, and they just might have dodged a bullet following an apparent injury to TyTy Washington. Washington, a freshman, is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. But Washington left Wildcats fans scared for his impending diagnosis following a dangerous collision against Florida. Washington was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation against the Gators, finishing his day with 10 points, five boards and six assists in 26 minutes played.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Latest Coaches Poll released following Week 14

The latest Coaches Poll has been released following Week 14 of the college basketball season. We’re full speed ahead to March, with the final showdowns of the regular season on the horizon. Now, teams are making their cases for the selection committee. With a bevy of ranked showdowns taking...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Diving into the portal: 5 key transfers into the Big Ten

There will be another spate of transfers after spring practices are over, but for now the transfer portal is relatively quiet, which gives us an opportunity to look at key transfers into each Power 5 league. Today, it’s five key transfers in the Big Ten. “Key” is a relative term,...
NFL
On3.com

Kentucky High School Basketball Rankings: February 14

The tops teams in Kentucky are starting to separate themselves from the pack. Male is the only Top 10 team with a loss outside the Top 25 to a Kentucky team. Butler knocked them off early in the season. George Rogers Clark (3) (25-1, 6-0 vs. Top 25) Covington Catholic...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
