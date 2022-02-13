Watch the Tape: Florida Gators

Following an eventful week in SEC play, the conference named two players as Co-Players of the Week in Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe and Auburn center Walker Kessler. Tshiebwe, a junior, took home his second SEC Player of the Week award and has emerged as one of two odds-on favorites to win the national Player of the Year Award. This past week, he sure looked deserving of such lofty praise, helping lead the Kentucky Wildcats to two wins at South Carolina and at home against Florida. Against South Carolina, Tshiebwe had 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while amassing 14 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals in 30 minutes played. Then, he followed it up with another dominant performance in a blowout win over Florida, contributing 27 points on 11-of-18 from the field, 19 rebounds and three blocks.

