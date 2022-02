Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Manchester United team to face Southampton as the Portuguese looks to bring an end to his longest goal drought in 12 years. Ronaldo was surprisingly benched for United's trip to Burnley and although he came on in the second half, he did not looked pleased with the situation and stormed straight down the tunnel at Turf Moor when the full-time whistle came to signal a disappointing 1-1 draw for his side.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO