Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa: Howe pleased with 'gritty' win against Villa

Newcastle beat Aston Villa 1-0 at St James’ Park to secure a third-straight Premier League win and give their hopes of surviving a huge boost. Eddie Howe’s side took the lead in the first half as Kieran Trippier scored a deflected free kick, while a huge moment of controversy helped them grab another win.
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admits they weren't good enough for defeat at Newcastle. Kieran Trippier's free-kick proved the winner for the hosts. Gerrard later said: "From start to finish we weren't good enough and deserved nothing from the game. "We were honest with the players half-time and we got...
Aston Villa all but ensured Women's Super League football for another season as they inflicted a fourth successive loss on struggling Everton. Emily Gielnik tapped in Jill Scott's overhead kick and Ramona Petzelberger steered home Alisha Lehmann's cross to secure a deserved win. Everton's Kenza Dali was twice denied by...
Liverpool stayed in touch with leaders Manchester City as the Premier League’s top two both won, while Newcastle gave their survival hopes another big boost this weekend with a third straight victory. Tottenham’s Champions League hopes were dealt a blow as Antonio Conte’s side slipped to another defeat, while...
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier fractured a foot in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa. The England international, a £12m January signing, scored a free-kick in the 1-0 victory at St James' Park before being replaced in the 48th minute. After the game manager Eddie Howe said Trippier...
A match that started with the stands reverberating to cheers as Roy Hodgson was introduced as Watford’s latest manager ended with a sixth successive home defeat and to the sound of away fans singing about him getting sacked in the morning. Three games into his tenure Watford are yet...
Frank Lampard has galvanised Goodison Park. For the second Saturday in succession the club’s new manager celebrated a resounding home win with a clenched-fist salute in front of a jubilant Gwladys Street end. For only the second time in five punishing months, Everton savoured the release of victory in...
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says his side "struggled to defend" against Everton and the 3-0 scoreline was a "fair result". MATCH REPORT: Everton gain first league win under Lampard. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 12 February at 22:30 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and...
In a match it was expected to win, Manchester United was thwarted again, settling for another 1-1 draw that merely serves to pull it level with West Ham for fourth place in the English Premier League, which will come with a berth in the UEFA Champions League at season's end.
Turf Moor witnessed a clash between Liverpool and home side Burnley this afternoon. Sean Dyche's side, who are unbeaten at home in the league since last September, currently sit at the bottom of the table, rubbing their hands at the prospect of causing an upset for second played Liverpool. In...
West Ham United defender Craig Dawson's stoppage-time equaliser ensured Leicester City's frustrating Premier League season continued as he earned his side a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. The major talking point of the game came pre-match with Kurt Zouma named in the West Ham starting XI,...
Brighton boss Graham Potter describes his side's 2-0 win at Watford as "one of our better performances" in the Premier League. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 12 February at 22:30 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Port Vale and promotion-chasing Northampton battled out a goalless draw which featured precious little action. A forgettable first-half between two potential promotion candidates was played out primarily in the middle third of the pitch. The visitors' best chance saw Paul Lewis denied by a near-post save by Tomas Holy after...
