Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa: Howe pleased with 'gritty' win against Villa

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: Newcastle United hosted Aston Villa at St. James’ Park on Matchday 25 of the Premier League. Newcastle were a better team in the first half than Villa. They went after the ball more and fought hard for possession. They were rewarded for their efforts as Kieran Trippier scored a powerful free-kick from outside the box and gave Newcastle their lead.

