Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa: Howe pleased with 'gritty' win against Villa

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle head coach Eddie Howe is pleased with a "gritty"...

NBC Sports

Newcastle vs Aston Villa final score: Magpies grab third-straight win

Newcastle beat Aston Villa 1-0 at St James’ Park to secure a third-straight Premier League win and give their hopes of surviving a huge boost. Eddie Howe’s side took the lead in the first half as Kieran Trippier scored a deflected free kick, while a huge moment of controversy helped them grab another win.
Tribal Football

Burn hails Newcastle matchwinner Trippier after victory over Aston Villa

Newcastle United moved four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a third straight win as Kieran Trippier's free-kick sank Aston Villa at St James' Park. Trippier found a gap through the wall - his attempt hit Emiliano Buendia on its way into the net - after Joe Willock had been fouled by Calum Chambers.
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard: We deserved nothing from Newcastle defeat

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admits they weren't good enough for defeat at Newcastle. Kieran Trippier's free-kick proved the winner for the hosts. Gerrard later said: "From start to finish we weren't good enough and deserved nothing from the game. "We were honest with the players half-time and we got...
BBC

Women's Super League: Everton 0-2 Aston Villa

Aston Villa all but ensured Women's Super League football for another season as they inflicted a fourth successive loss on struggling Everton. Emily Gielnik tapped in Jill Scott's overhead kick and Ramona Petzelberger steered home Alisha Lehmann's cross to secure a deserved win. Everton's Kenza Dali was twice denied by...
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Player Ratings as Newcastle Scrap a 1-0 Victory over Villa

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: Newcastle United hosted Aston Villa at St. James’ Park on Matchday 25 of the Premier League. Newcastle were a better team in the first half than Villa. They went after the ball more and fought hard for possession. They were rewarded for their efforts as Kieran Trippier scored a powerful free-kick from outside the box and gave Newcastle their lead.
BBC

WSL highlights: Everton 0-2 Aston Villa

Aston Villa all but ensure Women's Super League football for another season as they inflict a fourth successive loss on struggling Everton. Available to UK users only.
BBC

Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender fractures foot

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier fractured a foot in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa. The England international, a £12m January signing, scored a free-kick in the 1-0 victory at St James' Park before being replaced in the 48th minute. After the game manager Eddie Howe said Trippier...
