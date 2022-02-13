What we learned from Clemson's loss to Notre Dame

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are set to square off in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 and per usual, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is oozing with confidence out of every pore of his body. On Friday, the former Heisman Trophy winner said he wants to be the best quarterback in the NFL. That means he’ll have to raise his game to become the MVP of the league.

