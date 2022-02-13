ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Little House on the Prairie’: Melissa Gilbert Emotionally Remembers Anniversary of Her Father’s Death

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlJQT_0eDQejRf00

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert is speaking out about suicide prevention on the anniversary of her father’s death.

The actress’s father, Paul Gilbert, ended his life after spending years in physical pain. But for decades, Melissa believed that he passed away in his sleep after suffering a stroke.

It wasn’t until she was an adult that she learned the truth. When she did, Melissa began using her platform to advocate for suicide awareness. And because today marks 46 years since the tragedy, she took to Instagram to share her story.

“Warning: this post is about suicide and its aftermath,” she began.

The ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Says the Pain of Losing a Loved One to Sucide is ‘Soul-Crushing’

In the post, Melissa Gilbert explained the circumstances that led to her father’s suicide.

Paul was wounded while serving in World War II. And because of his injuries, he “was in excruciating unrelenting pain.”

But because Paul Gilbert was “under the ‘care’ of a dysfunctional VA health care system,” that pain was never properly managed.

“He’d been threatening suicide for a long time,” she continued. “And no one really listened. Most certainly no one helped him. So at about 7:15 am on this day 46 years ago, he shot himself in the head with a .38.”

The actress was only 11 years old when her father passed. And losing him was “beyond traumatic.” But learning the truth as an adult made her go through an entirely new and raw form of mourning.

“I was 45 years old and had to walk through a whole new kind of trauma and deep, gut-wrenching grief.” “I am well past that soul-crushing pain now, but this year the anniversary of my father’s death brings with it a new sort of melancholy as I realize that I am the same age today as he was when he took his life those many years ago,” Melissa explained.

As the Little House on the Prairie star reflected on Paul’s suicide, she emotionally detailed everything that her father missed out on by taking his life. And she hopes to save other people from the pain that she carries by teaching them how to recognize and help their friends and family in need.

“I wish, like me, he could have known the unbridled joy that grandchildren bring. I wish, like me, he could have the love of a true life partner. To feel cherished, safe, and most of all, heard,” Melissa continued. “So today, as I do every day of every year, I will choose to honor his decision and his choice. I choose to ‘hear’ him and cherish him and keep his memory safe.”

“If you or someone you know is dealing with suicide or suicidal thoughts or ideation,” she added, “please call the National suicide prevention lifeline 1-800-273-8255.”

Comments / 14

JJ51
21h ago

My husband's mother committed suicide when he was 14. He was 75 years old when he passed away and he suffered his whole life with that loss.

Reply
5
Beth Janousek
9h ago

my dad committed suicide. I can understand all of this. the signs were there we just didn't realize them until it was to late.

Reply
4
Mary Rose Blais Voyer
5h ago

my late husband committed suicide when our daughter was 17. the two of us went through all the steps of grief twice. there are still days that is hard for us. his birthday, the holidays, our anniversary. a lot of people say it has been so long, 27 years, that we should get over it. you never do!

Reply
2
Related
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

Melissa Gilbert Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, U.S. Kids/Children Name: Michael Boxleitner, Dakota Brinkman. Melissa Gilbert is a popular American actress who started her career as a child actress. She is best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder in the series Little House on the Prairie. Gilbert has also served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild and is a television producer and director. The actress has appeared in many popular TV series and films.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Gilbert
Person
Paul Gilbert
Closer Weekly

‘Restoration Road’ Host Clint Harp Is Half of an Amazing Design Duo! Meet His Wife Kelly Harp

Carpenter Clint Harp rose to fame on HGTV’s Fixer Upper alongside Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines in 2013. His heightened popularity led him to land a show on DIY network called Wood Work in 2017, this time appearing alongside his wife, Kelly Harp. The pair have demonstrated that they are experts in the home design space and have been through so much together.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

John Travolta's daughter Ella is lost for words after sharing exciting news

Ella Travolta could barely contain her joy as she shared some unbelievable news about her debut single, Dizzy. The daughter of John Travolta was lost for words after she revealed the track has been streamed over 100,000 times and in over 100 countries. Taking to Instagram, the talented singer and actress shared a video originally posted on TikTok to share her disbelief and thank her fans.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Ideation#Suicide Prevention#Prairie#Little House
froggyweb.com

The mysterious final resting place of Merle Haggard

Accomplished biographer Marc Eliot tackles the tale of one of country music’s greatest legends in his new book, The Hag: The Life, Times, and Music of Merle Haggard. Previously, the best-selling author’s written books with James Brown, Donna Summer, and Barry White, and taken on the stories of the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, John Wayne and others.
CELEBRITIES
People

Melanie Griffith Celebrates 'Tenacious, Gracious, Elegant' Mom Tippi Hedren on 92nd Birthday

The legendary actress' daughter Melanie Griffith honored the milestone birthday Wednesday on Instagram with a carousel of photos of her mother from over the years. Among the images are a pair of recent photos showing off Hedren's silly side and two black-and-white pictures from her younger years, including one with a baby Griffith as they stood outside of an airplane.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
World War II
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Can’t Believe How Much Noah Brown & His Wife’s Son Has Grown

During the early days of “Alaskan Bush People,” we were introduced to the core “Wolfpack.”. That includes the late Billy Brown, Ami, Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Bird, and Rain. The best part is that we’ve also gotten to see how this wilderness-focused family has grown over the years. Many of the family members have since embarked on their own journeys and even started their own families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Some Fans Are Getting ‘Sick and Tired’ of This Character

This one goes out to all of our Outsiders who are also Blue Bloods fans. How do you feel about Sid? It seems like some fans with him are fed up. If you are new to Blue Bloods, Sidney “Sid” Gormley is a lieutenant with the New York City Police Department. He’s also the special assistant and an advisor to Frank Reagan (played by Tom Selleck), the Police Commissioner. Gormley joins up with Deputy Commissioner Moore and Detective Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk) as part of Reagan’s inner advisory circle. In addition, he assists the commissioner with all kinds of various tasks, and he also serves as the enforcer of the NYPD Patrol Guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Betty Davis, funk singer and ex-wife of Miles Davis

(February 9, 2022) We are sad to inform SoulTrackers of the passing of funk singer Betty Davis, at age 76. Davis was a noted figure for her pioneering work in rock and funk music, as well as for her marriage to jazz great Miles Davis. The North Carolina born Betty...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

395K+
Followers
41K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy