ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘ER’: Here’s Why Anthony Edwards Decided to Leave the Show

By Liz Holland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEJkx_0eDQeiYw00

20 years ago, “ER” fans wept as the show wrote off one of its most loved characters, Dr. Greene (Anthony Edwards) in a tragic way. According to Edwards, it was a goodbye that was years in the making. The actor was a series regular for the first 8 seasons of the show before his departure in 2002. He became the leading man of the series when George Clooney left after season 5. However, Dr. Greene’s story would also eventually come to an end.

As it turns out, there wasn’t any behind-the-scenes drama or tragedy that led to Edward’s decision. The actor revealed to Yahoo TV in 2017 that it was a very intentional and planned exit.

“They knew that I would be leaving the show, so they had two years to tell the story of someone going through this life transition,” Edwards revealed.

On the show, Dr. Greene develops an aggressive form of brain cancer. The sickness results in an inoperable tumor, and he dies a very emotional death with his daughter Rachel at his side. In the death scene, Dr. Greene is listening to a lullaby he sang to Rachel in her childhood as he dreams about walking through a vacant ER.

Anthony Edwards ‘ER’ Departure Was Planned

“The first year was the medical part of it… and then the second year was really the emotional journey of someone transitioning,” Edward explained of the planned storyline. “By the time we got to that goodbye, it was a goodbye that they had been setting up for two years.”

The actor also reflected on how Dr. Greene’s death impacted fans of the show that have also lost loved ones. “There’s been many people who said that their experience of losing a loved one or family member made [Greene’s death] a little understandable,” Edwards says. “It’s why we listen to music or why we watch TV shows… we still want to be told a story and have it relate somehow to our lives.”

Even years later, people still recognize Edwards from his role on “ER”. When asked in a 2018 interview with Distractify if it ever “hits” him how loved his character was, the actor shared his experience.

Fans Still Recognize Dr. Greene 20 Years Later

“It does at odd times, when you’re in some bizarre place and people look at you and goes ‘Surgeon!’ I’m aware of that,” Edwards explained. “It’s interesting now that Hulu is airing it. I get the classic ‘My grandmother watched the show and now I get to discover it!’ I did the first eight years and it was 180 episodes. That’s a lot.”

Ultimately, the 59-year-old doesn’t regret his decision to leave the show. “I took a big break after ER, very intentionally, when my kids were little. We moved here to New York, and I spent a lot of time walking them to school,” Edwards says.

“I was fortunate to meet people who said, ‘You’re never gonna regret spending time with your kids.’ There was no way any job was gonna take that from me. I had the [financial] luxury and spent 10 years doing that. In that same way, it’s really fun now going back to work. It feels like it’s for the right reasons. It’s pretty heavenly.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘ER’: Here’s Why George Clooney Left the Show

Though he’s now a superstar, actor George Clooney got his start as pediatrician Dr. Doug Ross on the highly-popular series ER. Walking away from the series that made him a household name was a risk, so why did Clooney do it?. The answer is simple: he saw a career...
CELEBRITIES
minnesotasportsfan.com

Apparently, Anthony Edwards Can Act Too

Many laughed when Anthony Edwards told us how good he is at… well, everything. Name the sport, and Ant promised to dominate it. So far, the up-and-coming NBA star is yet to be proven wrong. But apparently, the latest example of Ant’s talents were recently exposed in a different type of arena.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
George Clooney
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo Tv
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shares an Update on His Love Life (and It Involves John Mayer)

John Mayer was recently by Andy Cohen's side when the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And, Andy recently hosted one of the singer/songwriter's recent concerts, so, clearly, these guys are always there for one another. And you can bet when Andy needs some romantic advice, John answers the call.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Officially Drops Ex-Wife From Antique Archaeology Store After Divorce

After his divorce came to an end this December, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe finally dropped his ex-wife from his company Antique Archeology. Mike and Jodi got married in Sept. 2012 but separated in June 2020. She officially filed for divorce in November 2020, and it was finalized this past December. As part of the settlement, the “American Pickers” star had to pay Jodi nearly $6 million to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate,” according to The Sun.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

Your Tax Return May Get Audited by the IRS: Here’s Why

Getting your tax return audited by the IRS is unlikely to happen, but there are still several things that could trigger the system. We already know that this tax season will be slow going. There’s already a huge backlog of returns from last year. On top of that, the IRS has said that delays are likely to occur, due to staffing issues and errors. In addition to delaying your refund, some errors could get you audited.
INCOME TAX
TVLine

The Equalizer to Reunite Queen Latifah With Girls Trip's Jada Pinkett Smith

Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith make a great duo — and the real-life friends and frequent collaborators are joining forces once again, this time on CBS’ The Equalizer. Smith, who starred alongside Latifah in the blockbuster comedy Girls Trip, also worked with the rapper-turned-actress in the 1996 gangster girl hit Set It Off and the 2008 coming-of-age drama The Secret Life of Bees. (Smith didn’t star in the latter but was an executive producer on the film.) For her guest turn on The Equalizer, Smith will play Jessie Cook, a brilliant and prolific thief with a photographic memory. The character...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want To See Timothy Olyphant Replace Gibbs

NCIS fans don’t agree on a lot of things, but there’s one undeniable truth: the show cannot survive without Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Portrayed by Mark Harmon since the pilot, Gibbs is the NCIS Supervisory Special Agent for the team on the show. His sarcasm and wit made audiences fall in love with him right away.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie Fans Are Going To Love Episode 13

If you love Blue Bloods and have been waiting to see Eddie Janko-Reagan get deep into a case, then this week’s new episode will excite you. Vanessa Ray plays the officer who also is married to Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes. What in the world will she be getting into this coming Friday night? Let’s get a little insight from this article by Matt & Jess.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

395K+
Followers
41K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy