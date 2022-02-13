ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘One Chicago’ Shows May Soon Be Leaving Hulu: Here’s Why

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxPT6_0eDQeaV800

For Outsiders with Hulu, be prepared to lose access to your favorite “One Chicago” series soon. NBCUniversal has potential plans to move “Chicago Fire” and its sister shows over to its own Peacock streaming platform.

The shift would create a major inconvenience for “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” and “Chicago Med” fans. For years, the three shows have been airing on the same streaming platform. And while we’re sure network representatives have no intention of removing “One Chicago” from its cable network, the streaming platform’s possession of “One Chicago” provided Outsiders a chance to catch up with missed episodes the following day.

News of the network’s decision regarding the series’ transition to Peacock came exclusively from The Wall Street Journal.

NBCUniversal‘s goal, should the transition actually take place, would be to draw greater attention to Peacock. Fansided reports on the company’s endeavors to gain greater popularity among favorite streaming networks. Several include, obviously, Hulu, in addition to other favorites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Fortunately, the outlet reported fans have little reason to worry when it comes to the series’ current seasons. More likely, Fansided states the series would see removal from Hulu sometime this fall, with new seasons debuting in September. After all, it’s in the early fall that our favorite series kick-off all-new seasons.

So, as “Chicago Fire” and its sister shows have new episodes scheduled into late spring over on NBC, it’s unlikely the network would remove the shows from Hulu right away.

New Episode of ‘Chicago Fire’ Sees Return of Detested Character

After several weeks on hiatus, “Chicago Fire” finally returns to NBC with a brand new episode on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kicking off during its usual time slot at 9 p.m. EST, the show plans to introduce a generous handful of all-new plots and subplots.

However, at the forefront of the upcoming storylines, “One Chicago” fans will see the return of one controversial character.

Arson investigator Wendy Seager has already made multiple appearances throughout season 10, never shy in her eagerness to work with Lieutenant Kelly Severide nor in sharing her obvious feelings for him. And after Severide’s fiancé Stella Kidd returned from her work on the East Coast, Seager’s adoration for the Squad 3 lieutenant created further tension in the couple’s relationship.

Fortunately, the two firefighters seemed to work things out, Severide finally proposing to Stella with a beautiful diamond ring during the last new episode. However, “One Chicago” fans will likely be frustrated to know Seager makes another appearance in the upcoming “Chicago Fire” episode.

As per the episode’s synopsis, “Severide and Seager team up to investigate a fire at the home of a troubled young woman.”

Meanwhile, we learn that Kidd will again become involved with Girls on Fire, with her assistant, Kylie, to help.

For all the latest “One Chicago” drama, be sure to tune in here Outsiders.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Why Did Dr. Natalie Manning Leave?

Did you miss the episode that explained Dr. Manning’s Chicago Med exit? We’ll help you catch up. On the show, Dr. Manning ended up stealing prescription drugs from Gaffney Medical Center to help her ill mother. At first, Dr. Halstead took the fall for her poor—and highly illegal—choice. And when he did, Dr. Goodwin fired him.
CHICAGO, IL
goodhousekeeping.com

One Chicago Fans, You Won't Like This Episode News for 'P.D.,' 'Med' and 'Fire'

One Chicago fans, Wednesday nights might look a little different for the next few weeks. In late September, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Chicago Fire premiered their latest installments — season 12, season 10 and season 7, respectively. Since then, the Windy City-based procedural shows have had two breaks over the holiday season. But even with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's behind us, the One Chicago franchise isn't quite back on its regular schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
CinemaBlend

How Chicago Med Will Handle One Character's Latest Tragedy

Spoilers ahead for Episode 12 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You.”. Ethan Choi made his triumphant return to Chicago Med with an episode that started out with him all smiles and making big strides in his recovery from his surgery, but the smiles wouldn’t last too long after his plans with Dr. Charles were thrown off by news of his father running into some medical problems. He ultimately learned that his dad was dying from a brain tumor that he’d known about for a year without telling his son, and it got even worse. After his dad more or less bullied him into leaving on an errand, he got the news that he had passed away, and hadn't wanted his son to watch him die. Poor Ethan has been struck by another tragedy, so how will Med move forward?
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Did Severide cheat on Kidd with Seager?

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) is at a romantic crossroads. The character is still reeling from the return of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and trying to find his footing within a relationship that used to be rock solid. To further complicate matters, Severide has been getting close to Wendy Seager...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans Weren’t a Fan of One Character’s Promotion

When a character gets promoted on a TV show like Chicago Med, it usually is worth a celebration. That was not the case with a certain one. Which character are we talking about? Let’s get some information about it with help from a story on Looper. The character is Dr. Dean Archer, played by Steven Weber, and joining the show in Season 6. Archer shows up due to a recommendation of Dr. Ethan Choi, played by Brian Tee.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: One Star Got Their Start on a Popular Horror Show

For nine seasons now, Chicago P.D. has been bringing us some incredible action. With non-stop storylines leaving e us at the edge of our seats each week, the Dick Wolf series is certainly one of the most thrilling dramas on television. But, did you know one of the stars of the popular NBC drama got their start in another action-packed series? One that brought us plenty of thrills as the stars worked to capture some notorious villains. However, unlike the villains we see on Chicago P.D., these bad guys are more “Supernatural.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Med#Chicago Pd#Chicago Fire#The Wall Street Journal#Nbc
FanSided

Chicago Med bosses share One Chicago crossover update (and it’s not good news)

One of the things that has always made the One Chicago franchise special is the interconnectivity of the three shows. While there are many TV franchise universes out there, the One Chicago franchise has created an interconnected universe that frequently sees the characters from Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD crossover between shows organically on a consistent basis.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Could Peter Mills Return To the Show?

Chicago Fire fans certainly know that it’s not an uncommon event to say goodbye to some favorite characters. During the popular drama’s ten seasons on the air, multiple Chicago Fire players have come and gone. Some of these exits were expected while others came as a shock; leaving us to miss some major Chicago Fire mainstay’s.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
CinemaBlend

NBC Has Good News For One Chicago Fans While Fire, P.D., And Med Are On Break

The three shows of One Chicago have been hugely successful for NBC, especially since the network started airing all three of them on the same night. Unfortunately for fans, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med are all on breaks in the 2021-2022 TV season until late February due to the Winter Olympics, with the latest episodes airing back in mid-January. There is good news for viewers despite the fact that the shows still won’t be back for weeks, however, and all thanks to some comments from the head of scheduling at NBC.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘The Rookie’: Here’s When the Show May Return

“Rookie” fans are in for a month-long wait as the show’s next episode comes at the end of February. CarterMatt’s got a few reasons why that next episode will take so long. First, many shows don’t want to lose ratings during NBC’s long-delayed Tokyo Winter Olympics. That’s...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Once Featured a Classic Hollywood Icon

A lot of actors have played different roles on Chicago Med over the seasons. One of the best ones involved a Classic Hollywood icon indeed. Who was it? Hey, we’re going to tell you that it was Malcolm McDowell of A Clockwork Orange fame. Let’s see what went down here with some help from The List.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

395K+
Followers
41K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy