Darius Rucker Reflects on Super Bowl Memories, Getting to Go With Son

Country music star Darius Rucker reflects on his past Super Bowl memories. And one of his all-time favorite memories is going to games with his son, Jack.

In a recent interview, Rucker shared several opportunities he had with his son at previous Super Bowls.

Firstly, Rucker mentioned that this tradition gives him some quality time with his son.

“I’ve been going a lot in the past few years and taking my son, so that’s kind of our thing,” Rucker revealed. “We like to do that. We like to go see the game.”

Next, he goes into how much his hometown loved this time of year.

“I’m a kid who grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, with the Super Bowl being the best day of the year,” he added. “Never thought that I would ever go to one, and now I’m getting to take my son. It’s pretty awesome.”

Darius Rucker Prefers the Game Over Commercials

Most people watch the Super Bowl for its commercials, but not the “Wagon Wheel” singer. Darius Rucker believes that the game is the best part of the event.

“When it’s a great game, there’s just nothing like the Super Bowl,” Rucker said. “You’re anticipating it all day, and you’re eating and you’re drinking with your friends and, all of a sudden, the game hits. You know, that’s my favorite part,” according to Fox News.

Unfortunately, Rucker will not be attending Super Bowl LVI, but he’ll still be watching from a distance. This year, he plans to be at a Super Bowl party with good friends and even better food. Even though his Miami Dolphins team didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, he’s still excited to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams.

The Country Singer Wants to See His Favorite NFL Team Win a Super Bowl

Additionally, Darius Rucker is a huge fan of the Miami Dolphins and would love to see them win a Super Bowl in the future.

“I’ve loved them since I was five,” Rucker mentioned. “My love for them started when they lost to Dallas in Super Bowl VI. I just love them. I live and die with every play, and all I want for Christmas is for the Dolphins to win a Super Bowl before I die.”

According to Fox News, the Dolphins haven’t made it to the Super Bowl since 1984. It might be a long shot, but the country singer has a lot of faith in them. From that point on, he explained what he thinks the Dolphins need to make it to the Super Bowl next year.

“I think we need an offensive line and the right coordinator and coach,” he said. “I think that will go a long way towards getting us where we want to go.”