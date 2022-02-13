ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Building collapse in Frederick

By Jonathan Rizk
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i97CI_0eDQdt3u00

FREDERICK, Md. ( WDVM ) — There was a partial building collapse in the 100 block of West All Saints Street.

19 year old dies in car crash

On their official Facebook page , the Frederick Police Department said that they are assisting fire and rescue and that West All Saints Street will be closed from Court Street to Bentz Street until further notice.

This is a developing story; stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Man charged in officer shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Shortly before 12:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a firearms complaint in Frederick. The 911 call reported a suspicious man that we now know is 25-year-old Dominique Lamarr Lewis in the area of Waverly Drive and Key Parkway. When officers Kristen Kowalksy and Bryan Snyder arrived at […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

UPDATE: All clear issued in Howard University bomb threat

UPDATE 2:04 p.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department and Howard University Police have issued an all clear following the bomb threat. WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police issued a shelter-in-place at Howard University following a “bomb threat against the main campus” on Monday. The campus is currently being swept by law enforcement. Anyone on the campus must […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Frederick, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
WDVM 25

19 year old dies in car crash

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A car crash took the life of a 19-year-old in Sterling on Friday night. The crash took place on Russell Branch Parkway in the area of Kincora Drive around 9 p.m.; 19-year-old Christopher Lavayen was driving when his car left the road, causing it to crash through a fence and down […]
STERLING, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Traffic Accident#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Council VP Evan Glass hosts annual vision zero event to focus on pedestrian and street safety

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Vice President Evan Glass and other community members this morning during his third annual Visions Zero rally. The event highlighted the importance of reducing roadway injuries and fatalities. The rally took place at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Randolph Road in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDVM 25

Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law takes effect starting Feb. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — It’s that time of year again. Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law is about to begin. Starting Feb. 15 and lasting through April 30 each year, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) says that any outdoor burning is prohibited until after 4 p.m. “The 4 p.m. burning law bans open-air burning prior […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Lawmakers introduce reciprocal traffic violation bill

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — All of us who drive in the DMV are certainly no strangers to the amount of speeding and red-light cameras across Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. Sometimes, if you don’t live in the state where you get the ticket, you might not be held accountable for it at the MVA. Lawmakers […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News. Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDVM 25

Mask requirement in Maryland state buildings to be lifted

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on Monday that due to declining COVID cases in Maryland, the requirement for masks to be worn in state buildings will be lifted on Feb. 22. “Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations. In […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy