High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-14 16:15:00 Expires: 2022-02-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 16:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SNOW- COVERED ROADWAYS THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS WEATHER * Snow showers will begin to or continue to impact portions of Monroe and Lenawee counties through 7 PM. * Snowfall rates up to a half of an inch per hour will be possible within the strongest snow showers. Quick snowfall accumulations up to 1 inch will be possible over very short distances. * Significant reductions in visibility due to falling snowfall will occur in the snow activity over very short distances. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times at times in the strongest bursts of snowfall. IMPACTS * Hazardous travel conditions over short distances in snow showers due to rapid reductions in visibility, locally high snowfall rates, and quick accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s will make for quick snowfall accumulation on roadways and other paved surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Berrien WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of around 1 inch. * WHERE...Berrien County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and visibilities of less than one half mile in snow at times.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 16:15:00 Expires: 2022-02-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head for shore when you get out of the current. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CHST TUESDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS UNTIL 7 AM CHST TUESDAY * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet is expected along north facing reefs and beaches. The risk of rip currents will be high along north and east facing reefs. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT....Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 17:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Black Ice possible tonight into Monday Precipitation that fell today is expected to refreeze tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s overnight. This could result in black ice formation on roadways, bridges, and sidewalks. Patchy black ice may linger throughout the day Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge, as temperatures remain near or below freezing. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and driving, and avoid sudden breaking and acceleration.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC

