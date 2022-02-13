High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT....Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
