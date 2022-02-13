Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 16:15:00 Expires: 2022-02-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head for shore when you get out of the current. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CHST TUESDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS UNTIL 7 AM CHST TUESDAY * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet is expected along north facing reefs and beaches. The risk of rip currents will be high along north and east facing reefs. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

