ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-14 16:15:00 Expires: 2022-02-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Berrien WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of around 1 inch. * WHERE...Berrien County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and visibilities of less than one half mile in snow at times.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 11:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...St Joseph State Park is flying red flags this morning.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 17:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Black Ice possible tonight into Monday Precipitation that fell today is expected to refreeze tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s overnight. This could result in black ice formation on roadways, bridges, and sidewalks. Patchy black ice may linger throughout the day Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge, as temperatures remain near or below freezing. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and driving, and avoid sudden breaking and acceleration.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saipan#Rip Currents#Swimming#Extreme Weather#Tinian High Surf
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 16:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 16:15:00 Expires: 2022-02-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head for shore when you get out of the current. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CHST TUESDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS UNTIL 7 AM CHST TUESDAY * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet is expected along north facing reefs and beaches. The risk of rip currents will be high along north and east facing reefs. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 06:51:00 Expires: 2022-02-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CHST THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CHST THIS MORNING The Ipan buoy has fallen about a foot since yesterday, and the north facing buoy from the USGS has dropped precipitously, from around 8 feet yesterday to 4 or 5 feet today. Therefore the high surf advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 am, along with the high risk of rip currents.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy