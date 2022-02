The UK government's replacement for the EU's regional development funding leaves regions billions of pounds worse off, devolved administrations have said. The Conservatives' 2019 manifesto pledged to "at a minimum" match the £1.5 billion a year EU structural funds doled out by Brussels before Brexit.But calculations by the Welsh government suggest the UK Shared Prosperity Fund would leave the country “close to £1bn” worse off over the next three years.Wales will get £750m less in structural funds and £242m less in agricultural support for farmers than it would have in the EU.Vaughan Gething, the Welsh government's economy minister, told the...

