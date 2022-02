Ballots are in, and the nail-biting portion of Oscar season has begun. Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be revealed on Feb. 8. Another jam-packed phase one offered plenty of twists and turns, along with much speculation and reading of tea leaves. Now, that many of the guilds have weighed in, we’re predicting Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” will lead the way with 10 nominations, while Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” are expected to pick up an impressive nine nods each. Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the presumed frontrunner for best picture, is expected to score...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO