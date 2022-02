There is no secret that the Chicago Bears will need to add some bodies this offseason. The team has some serious holes and even with a few specific cap casualties and roughly $45 to $50 million in salary cap space, the team will struggle to fill the 53-man roster with high-quality players. Ryan Poles will need to work his magic this offseason and probably cannot overspend on the top free agents. Instead, he will need to look at the second tier or second wave of free agents.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO