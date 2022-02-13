ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye Drags Dead Rapper Mac Miller, Hillary Clinton, and More Into Pete Davidson Feud

By Dia Gill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In his latest Instagram posting spree aimed at Pete Davidson, Kanye West invoked the late Mac Miller and Davidson’s past relationship with Ariana Grande. He posted an old, baseless rumor...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Amber Rose Comments on Old Tweet Warning Kanye West About the ‘Kartrashians’

Amber Rose may have once had choice words for the harsh comments Kanye West made about her years ago, but she's in a different place now and wants to spread positivity. On Sunday (Jan. 16), Amber addressed a tweet she posted back in 2015, in which she called out both her rapper ex and the family of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The old tweet began to go viral on social media due to fans bringing it up again following the recent issues between Kanye and Kim, which is why Amber felt compelled to comment on the past tweet now.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Mac Miller
iheart.com

Kanye West Is Now Allegedly Spreading Tasteless Rumors About Pete Davidson

Kanye West is not happy about estranged wife Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson. Less than a week after dropping a diss record about the Saturday Night Live star, now the DONDA rapper is reportedly spreading tasteless rumors about Pete. According to TMZ, Ye is allegedly telling friends that Pete is suffering with AIDS. Celebrity blogger DJ Akademiks revealed the news earlier this week:
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘You accused me of being on drugs’: Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after statement over daughter North

Kanye West has accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago when she allegedly did not give him the address to the four-year-old’s birthday party.His accusation was a response to a statement by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.Earlier on Friday 4 February, the rapper shared a screenshot of their daughter North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Raps About Letting Pete Davidson ‘Have His Wife’ Kim Kardashian In Fresh Diss Song

Kanye West calls out ex Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson in a new rap song. He even brings up not being invited to their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. Kanye West, 44, didn’t hold back about Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, in Fivio Foreign‘s new rap song “City of God,” which features Ye and Alicia Keys. Kanye took shots at his ex-wife’s relationship with the Saturday Night Live star on the track, amidst turmoil between the famous exes who share four children. “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival / They act like they love me, they don’t even like you,” Ye sings.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Next Steps After Clapping Back At Kanye On Instagram: ‘He Left Her No Choice’

The makeup mogul is ‘done with Kanye’s antics’ and is ready to ‘defend herself and her kids’ whatever way possible during their bitter divorce. Kim Kardashian is ready to put her estranged husband Kanye West’s “antics” behind her. After the makeup mogul, 41, clapped back in an epic way against the rapper’s public attacks against her, saying he is “causing pain” for their entire family, questions remained on what pushed Kim to get to that point. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the mother of four has simply had enough of Kanye’s dramatic “stunts.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kanye West Attends Super Bowl With North and Saint Amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Drama

Family night. Kanye West attended Super Bowl LVI with two of his kids hours after publicly slamming estranged wife Kim Kardashian‘s romance with Pete Davidson. The rapper, 44, arrived for the game in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13, with his eldest children North, 8, and Saint, 6. The Grammy winner and the Skims founder, 41, also share Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Leaks Text Pete Davidson Sent Him, Machine Gun Kelly Caught In The Crossfire

Kanye West has been making a tsunami of posts on Instagram today and no one is safe. The rapper mainly has his sights on his wife Kim Kardashian's current flame Pete Davidson after clarifying why Kid Cudi was booted from his next album - but even Machine Gun Kelly, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and past presidential nominee Hilary Clinton have been caught up in the crossfire of West's Insta-rants.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram. Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy