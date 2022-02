Trucker protesters have been cleared from a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, following a standoff between police and protesters on Saturday night.Many of the trucks that had been causing the blockade were removed from the bridge on Saturday but despite the police presence, some protesters on foot remained until Sunday morning to continue the demonstration. The crossing into the US is still closed to traffic despite the blockade being cleared.The move by authorities to disband the protesters gathered on the bridge comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade...

