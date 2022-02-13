ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Connaughton

Bucks' Pat Connaughton to undergo surgery for hand fracture

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 1 day ago
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton

Bucks reserve shooting guard Pat Connaughton is set to treat the fractured fourth metacarpal (ring finger) in his right hand with a surgical procedure, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Woj adds that the Bucks expect to have Connaughton back on the court in time for the conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

We wrote earlier in the week about the injury, which occurred during Thursday’s loss to Phoenix, just hours after the Bucks relieved themselves of some guard depth. The club shipped out guards Donte DiVincenzo and Rodney Hood, along with forward Semi Ojeleye, in a four-team deal that netted Milwaukee former Clippers center Serge Ibaka.

The 6-foot-5 Connaughton, a key contributor to the Bucks’ 2021 title team, has enjoyed his best season as a pro with the 35-22 squad in 2021-22. Through 54 games, he’s averaging 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals per contest, on shooting splits of .467/.407/.811.

Led by All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, All-Star wing Khris Middleton and All-Defensive Team point guard Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee is currently the fourth seed in a crowded Eastern Conference. The Bucks may need to lean on their deep-bench reserves as the regular season’s stretch run kicks into high gear following the All-Star break.

The Bucks also have multiple open roster spots following the trade deadline, so adding another guard to the roster will be an option. Wojnarowski, who previously identified Milwaukee as one of Goran Dragic‘s potential suitors, says the team is expected to aggressively pursue the point guard once he finalizes a buyout agreement with San Antonio.

