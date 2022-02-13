ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How to prepare for Wednesday’s snowstorm

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — As snow continues to melt from the storm that moved through last week, more snow is on the way for Denver.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the storm expected on Wednesday.

Here are five things to know about the next round of snow:

How much snow will fall in Denver Wednesday?
  • The snow will arrive in the mountains by Wednesday morning and in Denver by around 12 p.m.
  • Temperatures will be at or below freezing on Wednesday.
  • Snow will continue until around midnight before ending.
  • The biggest impact to travel for Denver appears to be for the Wednesday evening commute.
  • Here are the projected snowfall totals for this storm:
    • Denver: 2-4 inches
    • Fort Collins: 2-4 inches
    • Palmer Divide: 3-7 inches
    • Foothills: 4-8 inches
    • Mountains: 4-10 inches
    • Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches
What is Denver weather typically like in February?
What is Denver typically like in February? The average temperature is 32.7 degrees and the average snowfall is 7.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service .

February is the fourth snowiest month of the year in Denver.

As the storm moves in, the Pinpoint Weather Team will further break down expected snowfall totals.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day . Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

