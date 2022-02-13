The sparrow family deserves more recognition and attention

What is commonly known as protective colouring in nature is a theme of never-failing interest among lovers of the wild, and not least how nature can change the colour of an animal’s coat to harmonise with prevailing conditions. A town-dweller, accustomed to acquiring his nature knowledge from textbooks rather than by personal observation, might be pardoned for believing that certain changes always occur in given circumstances. For example, there is a popular belief that the wily stoat, normally brown in colour (save for the end of his tail), puts on a white or cream coat in the winter. This is only partly true. During many years’ experience of outdoor life in Cumberland and Westmorland I have not, until recently, seen a stoat in a full winter coat since about 1929 when we had an exceptionally long period of snow. Last week, however, at a meeting at our Natural History Society, a member brought in for exhibition the pelt of stoat he had recently killed; it was all white, or, rather, a dull cream. The production of this skin opened up a field of thought.

