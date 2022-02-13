ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

DVD REVIEW: Overdone 'House of Gucci' fails to land Oscar attention

By BRUCE R. MILLER
Quad Cities Onlines
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo film had a bigger Oscar surprise this week than “House of Gucci.”. Expected to pick up acting nominations and, certainly, crafts recognition, it emerged in the race with one nod – for hairstyles and makeup. That’s a shock, considering this was a film that Lady Gaga...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Deadline

Will Smith Returns To Oscars Spotlight After 15 Years With Best Actor Nomination For ‘King Richard’

Will Smith has received his third and fourth Oscar nominations this morning, earning his place on the Best Actor list for his role in King Richard, and sharing in the film’s Best Picture nomination with Tim White and Trevor White. Smith produced the film and played Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, in a story charting the early days of their careers. His role in the movie has been a favorite with critics and guilds all season long. In addition to pending nominations from SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice, Smith has already claimed prizes from...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

15 Oscar-Nominated Netflix Films to Watch in Honor of Awards Season

Every year, Netflix inches closer and closer to scooping the top prize at the Oscars. In 2019, it was with Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white heavyweight Roma; in 2020, with Martin Scorsese’s elegiac The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s heartrending Marriage Story; and last time around, with David Fincher’s critical darling Mank and Aaron Sorkin’s zippy courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. Nomadland was ultimately triumphant in 2021, but Netflix took home seven statuettes in total, the most of any single studio.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Sophia Loren
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Camille Cottin
Us Weekly

Oscars 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are here!. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross were on hand to reveal the nominees live from Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8. The awards show previously made headlines when it wrapped up its 2021 broadcast with the Best Actor award going...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

2022 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises From Lady Gaga to Kristen Stewart

The Academy is keeping us on our toes. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. As such, they had the honor of delivering the good news that Kristen Stewart is up for her first-ever Academy Award following her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. (She joins other first-time nominees Beyoncé, Kirsten Dunst, Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose and Aunjanue Ellis.)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Leather Goods#The House Of Gucci
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jimmy Kimmel ‘Angry’ Over ‘Unforgivable’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Oscar Snub

Spider-Man has officially not swung into the 94th annual Academy Awards Best Picture category, and Jimmy Kimmel has something to say about it. During the February 8 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the former Oscar host shared his disbelief at the “Spider-Man” snub. “The biggest snub in my opinion, and I am actually even angry about this I am embarrassed to say, is the unforgivable omission of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home?'” Kimmel said. “How did [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’] not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture?” Kimmel said. “Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio Near Oscar Records for Roles in Best Picture Nominees

The best picture prize is what every studio and filmmaker covets, whether they publicly admit it or not. But, of course, it would help if you had the star power to make it happen. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett both have proven that they have said star power with the amount of best picture nominees (and winners) they’ve appeared in over their careers. With DiCaprio starring in “Don’t Look Up” alongside Blanchett, who is co-starring in another awards vehicle, “Nightmare Alley,” both stand a solid chance of getting close to — or possibly breaking — a record. This year,...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

These 2 Real-Life Couples Just Made Oscars History With Their Nominations

The 2022 Oscars are all about the power of the couple. Real-life Hollywood power couples Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons made Oscars history on Tuesday with nominations for their big-screen performances. It’s “the first time we’ve had two couples nominated in the same year...
RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Picture Predictions

The 2021-2022 season brought a feast, as studios (finally!) unleashed their best stuff for the big screen. But the new box office isn’t the old box office, and with less time in theaters, movies don’t have the same cultural impact. Movies with big budgets and established stars are adapting to the multi-platform universe: Studios and streamers spent heavily on costly spectacles that were often available online at the same time as theaters, or shortly after release. Did that make a day-and-date space epic like “Dune” feel less special? Apparently not: the movie scored ten Oscar nominations. Denis Villeneuve’s visually spectacular $165-million...
MOVIES
Grazia

The Funniest Reactions To Lady Gaga's House Of Gucci Oscar Snub

She might have won an Oscar for Shallow in her smash hit A Star Is Born, but this year, Lady Gaga was absent from the biggest nominations in film. Gaga wowed audiences last year in the incredibly camp OTT House Of Gucci, as Patrizia Reggiani, the woman dubbed by Italian police as 'the black widow' for ordering a hit man to kill her husband Maurizio Gucci.
MOVIES
power953.com

Lady Gaga scores BAFTA nomination for 'House of Gucci'

Lady Gaga's performance in the movie House of Gucci continues to rack up award nominations. The star just received her second career BAFTA nomination -- the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars -- for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott film. She's the only member of the cast who's nominated; the movie itself is up for Best British Film, as well as Best Makeup and Hair.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Oscars 2022: How can I watch the nominated movies?

FOR many, the Oscars are the most anticipated movie award show of the year. Here are the nominees for Best Picture and where to watch them all before the big night on March 27. How can I watch Belfast?. Belfast follows the true story of a family living in the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy