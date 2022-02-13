GALLERY: Mercy Health welcomes newest Bengals fans hours before Super Bowl kickoff

ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - Super Bowl weekend has arrived and with that a large arrival of Bengals fans to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to catch their flights to Los Angeles. The game against the Rams kicks off from SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped out in style ahead of the Super Bowl game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Burrow, who's known for his swag and fashion sense ahead of the Super Bowl, arrived at the big game in a black and white striped suit and a black cowboy hat.
Cincinnati Bengals fans are firm in their belief that a deceased gorilla is helping their team. Yes, Harambe has been tightly connected to Cincy's run through the postseason as he's been referred to as the Bengals' 12th man. That belief has carried on to Super Bowl LVI. Bengals fans have...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
Hours after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, wide receiver Van Jefferson also celebrated the birth of his second child. At about 9 p.m. on the west coast, Jefferson posted a picture in his Instagram stories of himself holding his newborn baby. "X2!!!!!," he captioned the photo. “It...
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor held his tongue about the officiating following his team’s loss in Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals were victims of a controversial late penalty that helped extend a Los Angeles Rams drive until they scored the go-ahead touchdown. In spite of that, Taylor was not willing to blame the officiating for the loss. Instead, he praised the game and said the contest had been well-officiated.
Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah vowed that he wouldn't miss Super Bowl LVI, despite suffering a knee injury in Cincinnati's AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Uzomah pulled off the feat, as he was officially ruled active Sunday by the Bengals. Uzomah, 29, went down early against...
The Kansas City Chiefs were in unfamiliar territory during Super Bowl 56 weekend. Instead of playing in the big game, the team was forced to watch at home, as they were eliminated in the AFC Championship Game by the Cincinnati Bengals. After two straight Super Bowl appearances and a ring, this team faltered in their third year.
Super Bowl LVI will be the first Super Bowl in NFL history that does not feature any of the top three seeds in either conference. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will participate in the unexpected matchup in the 56th Super Bowl, which will take place at SoFi Stadium. For the first time in NFL history, a team will to host a conference championship game and the Super Bowl, with the Rams taking that honor.
CINCINNATI – Football is a big deal for Alex Burzynski. LaRosa's Family Pizzeria made the decision to close early to let staff watch the Super Bowl at home. The Super Bowl is big business for restaurants and bars, but there's not much demand for food after kickoff. Company leadership...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bengals fans in downtown Louisville are prepping for Super Bowl Sunday, starting the celebrations early. Some fans went out to Baxter Avenue on Saturday in honor of Sunday’s highly anticipated game. Terry Herndon and his family chowed down on pizza at Wick’s Pizza Parlor. The...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Sunday was the first Super Bowl that Walk On’s on Oleander Drive was open for business. “It’s been really good,” said manager Jayme Shoffner. “It’s a great turnout. We’re thankful everyone came out this evening and glad everybody’s here.”
NEWPORT, Ky. — It was a sea of orange and black as CIncinnati Bengals fans took over Newport on the Levee. They were all decked out in Bengals gear, which included items made by some businesses inside. Native brand clothing, for example, has been selling gear of their own.
FLINT, MI.--- Although it should be a day all about football, The Barn in Fenton was also busy on the day of the Super Bowl because they host a hockey tournament. Bar Manager Cameron Sullivan says, "I think we're the only bar in at least mid-Michigan that has our own hockey rink, so we have a lot of sports functions we'll put on."
LOS ANGELES — After long days of serving a Cincinnati favorite to fans attending the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, the Graeter's ice cream truck is headed back home to Cincinnati. Graeter's Ice Cream did not want Cincinnatians to miss out on their favorite ice cream while on the...
John Legend is ready for Super Bowl 56. A few hours before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kick off from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the music icon tweeted a selfie wearing a Bengals hat and a colorful shirt that is appropriately filled with orange flowers. "Game-Ready" is...
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ahead of Super Bowl LVI kicking off, teams from across Cincinnati and Ohio are taking to social media to share their support for the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only are Bearcats and Musketeers pulling for the same team on Sunday, but universities across the state are pulling for the Bengals, as a few have former athletes suiting up in the orange and black.
Comments / 0