NFL

GALLERY: Mercy Health welcomes newest Bengals fans hours before Super Bowl kickoff

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — The newest Bengals fans are...

www.wlwt.com

WLWT 5

Joe Burrow steps out in style with striped suit ahead of Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped out in style ahead of the Super Bowl game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Burrow, who's known for his swag and fashion sense ahead of the Super Bowl, arrived at the big game in a black and white striped suit and a black cowboy hat.
NFL
The Big Lead

Bengals Fans Brought Harambe '12th Man' Banner to Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals fans are firm in their belief that a deceased gorilla is helping their team. Yes, Harambe has been tightly connected to Cincy's run through the postseason as he's been referred to as the Bengals' 12th man. That belief has carried on to Super Bowl LVI. Bengals fans have...
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
NBC News

Van Jefferson welcomes second child hours after Super Bowl win

Hours after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, wide receiver Van Jefferson also celebrated the birth of his second child. At about 9 p.m. on the west coast, Jefferson posted a picture in his Instagram stories of himself holding his newborn baby. "X2!!!!!," he captioned the photo. “It...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor offers his take on Super Bowl officiating

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor held his tongue about the officiating following his team’s loss in Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals were victims of a controversial late penalty that helped extend a Los Angeles Rams drive until they scored the go-ahead touchdown. In spite of that, Taylor was not willing to blame the officiating for the loss. Instead, he praised the game and said the contest had been well-officiated.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

When is 2022 Super Bowl: Kickoff time, date, how to watch on live stream, TV, for Bengals vs. Rams

Super Bowl LVI will be the first Super Bowl in NFL history that does not feature any of the top three seeds in either conference. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will participate in the unexpected matchup in the 56th Super Bowl, which will take place at SoFi Stadium. For the first time in NFL history, a team will to host a conference championship game and the Super Bowl, with the Rams taking that honor.
NFL
wymt.com

Local Bengals fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bengals fans in downtown Louisville are prepping for Super Bowl Sunday, starting the celebrations early. Some fans went out to Baxter Avenue on Saturday in honor of Sunday’s highly anticipated game. Terry Herndon and his family chowed down on pizza at Wick’s Pizza Parlor. The...
NFL
foxwilmington.com

Walk On’s welcomes Super Bowl fans for the first time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Sunday was the first Super Bowl that Walk On’s on Oleander Drive was open for business. “It’s been really good,” said manager Jayme Shoffner. “It’s a great turnout. We’re thankful everyone came out this evening and glad everybody’s here.”
NFL
nbc25news.com

Restaurant hosts hockey tournament just hours before Super Bowl

FLINT, MI.--- Although it should be a day all about football, The Barn in Fenton was also busy on the day of the Super Bowl because they host a hockey tournament. Bar Manager Cameron Sullivan says, "I think we're the only bar in at least mid-Michigan that has our own hockey rink, so we have a lot of sports functions we'll put on."
NFL
WLWT 5

Ohio, Cincinnati teams wishing Bengals luck ahead of Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ahead of Super Bowl LVI kicking off, teams from across Cincinnati and Ohio are taking to social media to share their support for the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only are Bearcats and Musketeers pulling for the same team on Sunday, but universities across the state are pulling for the Bengals, as a few have former athletes suiting up in the orange and black.
NFL

