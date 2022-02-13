GALLERY: Mercy Health welcomes newest Bengals fans hours before Super Bowl kickoff

Super Bowl LVI will be the first Super Bowl in NFL history that does not feature any of the top three seeds in either conference. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will participate in the unexpected matchup in the 56th Super Bowl, which will take place at SoFi Stadium. For the first time in NFL history, a team will to host a conference championship game and the Super Bowl, with the Rams taking that honor.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO