An immersive and engrossing rhythm game, AVICII Invector: Encore Edition is a fitting tribute to the artist. The Finger Guns Review. How strange it is that the genre that seems to be making most headway in the VR market is the music/rhythm action games? We’ve had some bangers in the past (pun fully intended) with the likes of Rez, Tetris Infinite, Beat Saber, and Ragnarok to name but a few. So it comes as no shock that surprise hit AVICI Invector, a rhythm game from 2019 makes its way to VR, in the case of this review to the Meta Quest. So how does the extra dimension help this base pounding banger? The Finger Guns review.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO