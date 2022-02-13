ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Rams Edge Cincinnati Bengals In A Super Bowl Comeback They Couldn’t Have Scripted Better

The Los Angeles Rams got their Hollywood ending. With a fourth-quarter comeback, the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, claiming the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship—and first since returning to California from St. Louis in 2016. “I dreamed this, man,” star...

