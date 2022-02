JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement members met in front of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Friday to urge people to stay safe during Super Bowl Weekend. With the big game coming up, law enforcement officers demand people who may have some drinks to stay off the roads. Officers say there will be a big presence of law enforcement on the highways looking for drunk drivers and people under the influence.

