Cargill trading head says breakneck soybean rally can run higher

By Archie Hunter, Megan Durisin Bloomberg News
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA startling rally in soybean prices this year could reach record highs if dry weather doesn't improve for South American farmers. "Fundamentally we have no room for weather issues, and we are getting those weather issues," Alex Sanfeliu, head of Cargill's World Trading Group, said in a telephone interview. "We are...

www.startribune.com

