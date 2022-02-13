ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top 10 tips instructors have for learner drivers

By Gareth Herincx
automotiveblog.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many learner drivers, the last two years has seen their journey to driving independence put on hold as tests and lessons faced long delays. Recent research from the UK’s largest pre-17 driving school, Young Driver, revealed that 70% of driving instructors still have waiting lists. Two thirds (66%) also said...

automotiveblog.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AutoExpress

Learners can have driving test cancelled if car is dirty, warns DVSA

Driving tests will be cancelled if learners turn up with a dirty car, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has warned. Under rules imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19, any car to be used in a practical driving test must have any rubbish removed from its dashboard, footwells, door pockets, cup holders and seats.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Surge in learner drivers caught without insurance linked to pandemic

Banning driving lessons and tests during coronavirus lockdowns sparked a surge in uninsured learners on Britain’s roads, new figures suggest.Some 14,618 provisional licence holders were prosecuted for driving without insurance in 2020, up from 12,583 in 2018, according to data obtained by the RAC.The ages of non-licence holders caught driving while uninsured in 2020 ranged from 13 to 70.The RAC warned that offenders put “everyone else on the road in both physical and financial danger”.The shortage of available driving tests due to Covid is also likely to be a significant factorSimon Williams, RAC InsuranceIt believes the coronavirus pandemic may have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
makeuseof.com

8 Great Apps for Exercising With Personal Trainers

Exercise is important, but sometimes you need the discipline of a personal trainer to keep going. Even if you can’t get to the gym, your smartphone is here to help. There are mobile apps that let you exercise with personal trainers, whether they’re people, AI bots, or animations. Here’s a selection of great personal trainer services to check out on Android and iOS.
YOGA
Carrie Wynn

Manipulators Gain Control In Small Doses

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adi
elearninginfographics.com

7 Important Tips on Time Management for Online Learners

7 Time Management Tips for Online Learners—Infographic. Students often struggle to keep their schedules. While studying online, you will be given flexible time to study, but then students will need to make a schedule in preparation for the competition exam. One of the most valuable skills you can have as an online student is effective time management. The better you manage your time, the easier it is to achieve your goals. Everyone has the same 24 hours in a day, meaning, it`s not about how much time you have, but how well you can manage it. Effective time management not only helps you learn, but it can also increase your productivity in your work and personal life. If you are serious about getting an online degree, it is important to find a good system that you can use.
TECHNOLOGY
WHIO Dayton

Tips for drivers if you get stuck in a snowbank

XENIA — All of the snow and ice that fell in the last 48 hours has made it difficult to drive and getting stuck in a real possibility. So, what if that happens to you?. First, before you even go out on the roads that are snow- and ice-covered, AAA says to make sure you have a full tank of gas, a cell phone and charger, an emergency kit that includes water and a blanket and a shovel.
XENIA, OH
elearninginfographics.com

Learner Engagement Infographic

Corporate Training Challenges That Learning Technology Can Solve—Infographic Training has become an integral part of every organization’s growth plan and L&D teams are looking for innovative ways to create intriguing learning experiences. Amongst all of it, technology plays a vital role in developing and delivering numerous methods to ensure that learners are consuming content to […]
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

This cube uses circles and lights to give you a classroom feel when working from home

Once classes started going online during the pandemic, one of my constant thoughts was “Why didn’t I have this back when I was a student?” I was thinking that I would love to have spent a better part of my high school years just studying on my own and away from all my classmates and the prying eyes of my teachers. But obviously, there are a lot of downsides to having remote learning and that includes the lack of motivation for not having people around you to push you to actually study and do your work.
COMPUTERS
Parents Magazine

The Parents Expert Guide to Nurturing Good Behavior

It’s natural to feel that life would be easier if your kids consistently followed the rules, listened attentively, and went to bed without protest. But experts say compliance is not all it’s cracked up to be—and that the secret to healthy cooperation lies in gaining a deeper understanding of how your child thinks.
KIDS
Ethan Hawley

A Simple Guide for Personal Potential Maximization

Everybody wants to maximize their potential, but it isn't easy. Many things compete for our attention, and it can be hard to stand out from the crowd. In this article, I will discuss four timeless strategies that will help you achieve your goals and reach your full potential.
psychologytoday.com

Look in the Mirror: A Tool for Self-Discovery

We all look in the mirror: Good hair day? Another wrinkle? Need to give yourself a pep talk?. But there’s more to be seen in the mirror, and that can be enlightening and/or scary. Do you dare to take a look, a good, long look?. Your eyes. It’s long...
LIFESTYLE
Ethan Hawley

A Mindful Guide for Kundalini Yoga

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and shouldn't be considered medical or health advice. Consult with your doctor before making any physical changes to your lifestyle.
Jennifer Bonn

A child's guide to life

Children approach life with joy, and without reservations. Each moment is a new adventure, and each person is a possible new friend. Although parents are supposed to guide their children through life, sometimes I think our children may have even more to teach us. Here is what we can learn from our children.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Driving instructor offers tips on driving safely in the snow and ice

JOPLIN, Mo. – Once you get your car ready, driving in the unpleasant weather becomes the next obstacle. So, we spoke with Mark Box, a driving instructor with the Alliance of Southwest Missouri to find out some of the important things you need to know. Box says one of the key things is to make sure you have a full tank of gas. You also want to have an emergency kit, warm clothes and blankets, just in case. If possible, drive a vehicle with either front wheel drive or four-wheel drive. He also wants to remind you that if you have four wheel drive, that doesn’t mean you can stop faster.
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy