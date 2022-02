This year AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams will face off this evening in the 56th version of the NFL’s Super Bowl to determine which of the two teams will be afforded the honor of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and being declared NFL champions for the 2021-2022 season. This year's Super Bowl will also mark only the second time in the history of the NFL’s Super Bowl that one of the two participants will play in their home stadium. The first time was last year's Super Bowl in Tampa Florida, won by the “home team” the Tampa Bay Buccaneer. As the team playing in their home stadium will the Rams be able to make it two for two or will the Bengals leave LA with yet another upset win, cementing in NFL lore the amazing story that the team has been in what is only starting quarterback Joe Burrows second season at the NFL level?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO