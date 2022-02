The Wellington Main Street Program has kicked off a new year and brings some exciting updates. Have you noticed the flower planters along Cleveland Ave and 6th Street? Those are brought to you by the Main Street Program, thanks to the help of volunteers and sponsors. Sponsorships are now open for the 2022 Downtown Wellington Annual Color Program, supporting the purchase and maintenance of the downtown flower planters. Register to be a sponsor using this link: https://form.jotform.com/220186810307146. There are 24 sponsorships available and will be assigned on a first-come-first-served basis. Please contact the Main Street Program at 970-568-4985 or kallie@wellingtonmainstreet.org for more information.

WELLINGTON, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO