Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just won the fourth MVP award of his career, and there wasn’t too much question surrounding his win. But, there is one thing that is not a sure thing, and that’s his future going forward. Some think, he’ll return to the Packers while others believe he’s out the door, and even a select few think Rodgers has played his last NFL game. With all this speculation his future swirling around, it’s good to have someone close to the MVP to give us perspective on his decision, and that is what we got out of former Packers linebacker AJ Hawk.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO