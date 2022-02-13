ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Man Shot While Driving With Family In Car In St. Paul

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZQiz_0eDQVuj700

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was shot while driving through St. Paul with his wife and children Sunday morning, police say.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the family was headed east on the Earl Street Bridge around 10:20 a.m. when the shooting happened.

The man told police he heard a loud noise and his window shattered, then he realized he had been shot.

He was taken to Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 651-291-1111.

Comments / 37

Hammer Thor
22h ago

after the summer of 2020 I never would have thought another communist Democrat would ever be elected again. smh.i have to agree, YOU GOT WHAT YOU ELECTED. ELECTION'S HAVE CONSEQUENCES. REMEMBER THAT IN NOVEMBER.

Reply(8)
20
MGl7
1d ago

The lovely Twin Cities......good thing I'm moving out of the area soon.

Reply(10)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s A Big Issue’: St. Paul Struggling To Deal With Speeding Drivers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul are struggling to deal with speeding drivers. Cars are going too fast on main thoroughfares and in residential neighborhoods, but fewer speeding citations are being handed out than in years past. Graeme Webster, who lives with his family near Cleveland and Grand, is doing what he can to rid his neighborhood of speeders. Webster puts out a plastic crossing guard that says “SLOW” when his kids play, and he’s given “20 is Plenty” yard signs to neighbors. “We are well aware that speeding is an issue in our city,” said Sgt. Natalie Davis with the St. Paul...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I Need The Van Back’: Twin Cities Man Says Thief Stole His Custom Wheelchair Van

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man says he watched helplessly this week as a thief drove off with his custom wheelchair van. John Anderson said he visited a caregiver at the Radisson Hotel in Brooklyn Center Thursday night, but as he got to the lobby, he saw someone in his white Chrysler Pacifica back out of the parking lot and drive away. “I need the van back, that’s the bottom line,” Anderson said. “I can’t go to work, I can’t go to the store, I can’t go anywhere without that van.” While he says that insurance will cover part of the $60,000 it would cost to buy a new van, he wants whoever stole his van to drop if off somewhere safe for police to find. There have been hundreds of vehicle thefts in the Twin Cities over the last year. In Minneapolis alone, there were more than 650 auto thefts, a WCCO investigation recently found.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 64, Hospitalized After Snowmobile Crash In Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 64-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday morning following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that Harlan Oberg was snowmobiling with a friend outside Alexandria when he crashed after hitting a patch of ice. Oberg, of Alexandria, lost control of his sled and fell off, landing on his back. While he was wearing a helmet, the fall left him unconscious. His friend, a 36-year-old Fargo man, called for help. Paramedics found Oberg conscious and breathing. An ambulance brought Oberg to Alomere Hospital for treatment.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Derrick Fasig Charged In ‘Domestic Kidnapping’ Near Minneapolis’ Webber Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple felony counts following a domestic kidnapping that police say happened last week. The incident happened just after noon last Thursday along the 4200 block of Webber Parkway, just west of Lyndale Avenue North. A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Monday says that Derrick Jonathan Fasig, of Rosemount, was armed when he kidnapped a woman against her will. Police say that they were able to track Fasig to various locations in Wisconsin and St. Paul before they were able to apprehend him. The victim told police that she was afraid Fasig would kill her. Fasig has prior convictions for kidnapping, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He was on supervised release from the Department of Corrections at the time of the kidnapping last week. Because of the convictions, Fasig is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Prosecutors are seeking an aggravated sentence for Fasig, who is currently in custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver With ‘Mechanical Issues’ Hits Lazy Bear Grill In Barnum

BARNUM, Minn. (WCCO) — Sunday brunch at the Lazy Bear Grill was interrupted this weekend when a driver hit the restaurant and damaged two cars in the parking lot, authorities say. No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 10:45 a.m., according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. A driver in an SUV was turning into the Lazy Bear’s parking lot when, authorities said, she “experienced mechanical issues with the accelerator and steering control.” (credit: Carlton County Sheriff’s Office) The SUV struck an occupied vehicle, causing that car to hit another, unoccupied car. The SUV then hit the corner of the Lazy Bear. The sheriff’s office said there will be no criminal charges against the driver.
BARNUM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thieves Steal $40K In Bicycles, Equipment From St. Paul Shop Before Grand Opening

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Thieves cleared out a St. Paul Bicycle Shop just two months before its grand opening. It happened overnight Monday at Cargo Bike Shop on Selby Avenue near Snelling Avenue. “It’s a super awesome cycling-friendly community,” owner Tim Staton said. Cyclists looking to up their ride or ditch their car, can usually find what they’re looking for at The Cargo Bike Shop during its limited weekend hours. But the specialty shop, this weekend, is mostly cleared out. Staton said sometime overnight Monday someone broke into his shop, stealing all but two bikes in the display window. Each bike he said,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

ME: Man Who Exchanged Gunfire With Eden Valley Police Shot Self In Head

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say the man who died Saturday morning following an exchange of gunfire with police in central Minnesota fatally shot himself in the head. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 34-year-old Stephen Poissant of Brainerd. His cause of death was listed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Poissant exchanged gunfire with an Eden Valley police officer after an attempted traffic stop on Highway 55. The officer pursued Poissant for about a mile before Poissant stopped in...
EDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Running From Crashed Car On I-35 Struck And Killed By Semi

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that unfolded in a series of dangerous events. It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 in Burnsville, near Crystal Lake Road. The State Patrol says the driver of a Ford Fusion was going the wrong way in the northbound lanes when it hit another car head on. The Ford rolled over on its roof, but the driver was able to get out and ran into the southbound lanes of traffic. The driver was then hit by a semi-truck and two other vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 20-year-old Austin John Grosam, of Mankato. A medical examiner determined Grosam died of multiple blunt force injuries. Traffic was brought to a standstill in both directions for quite some time as troopers dealt with the crash. A 27-year-old from Burnsville also has life-threatening injuries in the crash.
BURNSVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Driving#Police#Wcco#Regions Hospital
CBS Minnesota

Snowmobiler Killed In Northern Minnesota Crash With Ambulance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Thief River Falls man was killed Saturday when his snowmobile collided with an ambulance in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Ash River Trail about half a mile east of Highway 53. The ambulance was responding to a medical call when it collided with a snowmobile on the roadway, the sheriff’s office said. The snowmobile driver — identified as 61-year-old Jeffrey Joe Blom — was attempting to cross Ash River Trail at the time. Blom was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 71, Dies After Being Ejected From Snowmobile

ST. CROIX FALLS TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WCCO) — A 71-year-old man is dead after being ejected from his snowmobile Saturday morning. The incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. in St. Croix Falls Township near 170th Avenue and 200th Street. Police say that the man lost control of his snowmobile along a marked trail. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. The victim was identified as 71-year-old Lynn Johnson of Centuria, Wis.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Dead In North Minneapolis Double Shooting Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly double shooting Thursday in the Willard-Hay neighborhood, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Saturday that both were victims of homicide. Police say it happened at about 3:45 p.m. near the 2100 block of Sheridan Avenue North. Officers arrived to find two wounded men inside a vehicle. They were soon pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say someone was seen leaving the vehicle right after gunshots were heard. The victims — the city’s fifth and sixth homicides of 2022 — were identified on Saturday as 23-year-old Malik Travon Carr-Riggens of Minneapolisand 30-year-old Case...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police In Meeker County Report Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

EDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Police in Eden Valley say that they have fatally shot a driver who was pulled over in a traffic stop. The incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday along Highway 55. A police officer earlier tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic offense in Eden Valley, but the driver took off on Highway 55. The chase ended about a mile later when the vehicle drove into a ditch, Sheriff Brian Cruze said in a statement. The driver got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the officer. After the man was shot, the officer began life-saving measures, Cruze said. First responders and sheriff’s deputies responded. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. That driver has not yet been identified. The Eden Valley Police Department does not use body cameras on its officers, but a squad camera was operating during the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.
EDEN VALLEY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police: Car Stolen With Child Inside, 4-Year-Old Later Reunited With Mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was reunited with their mother Friday after they were in a vehicle that was stolen in Minneapolis earlier in the morning. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with a 4-year-old child inside on the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South around 10:51 a.m. Officers say a delivery driver left her vehicle running with the child inside while making a delivery, and someone stole her vehicle. While officers were gathering information from the driver, a 911 caller said they were with the child that was left on a sidewalk near the 800 block of West 27th Street. The child was unharmed and reunited with her mother. The vehicle is described as a 2009 Toyota Highlander with Minnesota license plates BYV959. Authorities are investigating.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi Carrying 40K Pounds Of Milk Rolls Over In Oak Township

OAK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A semi tanker carrying 40,000 pounds of milk rolled over near Oak Township, near Melrose overnight. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the truck rolled on its side along County Road 65 at about 3 a.m. Friday. The driver, a 73-year-old from Freeport, was extracted from the semi and taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available Investigators believe that weather was a factor in the crash. News Release- Crash in Oak Township https://t.co/ywJsJBlDEz News Release- Crash in Oak Township — Stearns County Sheriff (@Stearns_Sheriff) February 12, 2022
MELROSE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters Battle Heavy Fire At Minneapolis Building; 4 Adults And Child Displaced

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  A fire broke through two floors of a building in Minneapolis Friday afternoon, and displaced several people living in a second floor apartment. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to a structure fire in a two-story commercial building on the first floor and residential apartments on the second floor on the 3700 block of Bloomington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. (credit: Sam Jones, WCCO) Crews found heavy fire and smoke from a barbershop on the first floor, and searched each residential unit. The fire was extended to the second floor and the roof. Extra personnel and equipment were requested. Crews then extinguished the fire and two cats were rescued and returned to their owners. The Red Cross was called for four adults and a child. No injuries were reported. Crews say the building is uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lieutenant: MPD Officers Should Have Tried To Stop George Floyd Killing

Originally published Feb. 11 ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd’s civil rights should have intervened to stop fellow Officer Derek Chauvin when he had his knee on the Black man’s neck, the head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide unit testified. “If you see another officer using too much force or doing something illegal, you need to intervene and stop it,” Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the most senior officer in the department, said Thursday at the federal trial for former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. He added that the duty...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Walz Meets With Mpls. Leaders, Touting Increased State Patrol Presence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Neighbors are demanding change and solutions to the rising gun violence in north Minneapolis. A beloved, rising star quarterback was gunned down near a bus stop last week. Shortly after that, a school bus driver was shot in the head while transporting students. That violence was enough to get the attention of state leaders. On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan met with Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff and other school leaders. The main purpose of the meeting was to share condolences to the district, which lost a high school student and had a bus driver...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘That’s All Of Our Stock’: Thief Stole $250K Of Pokemon Merch From Gaming Store, Owner Says

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a Pokemon heist in Forest Lake. Surveillance video shows a prowler breaking into Punch Out Gaming by punching a hole through the wall and crawling through. (credit: CBS) The store’s owner says the burglar got away with more than $250,000 worth of Pokemon merchandise. “There was a big hole in the wall and all the product was gone, it was shocking. That’s our life, that’s all of our stock that we have,” owner Eric Johnson said. “I hope we get it back, I’d rather have that than the insurance money because I can’t find product and if I have my product back I can continue to have business and the customers coming in and supporting us.” If you have any information about the burglary, you are asked to call police.
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Charged In Connection To Fatal Shooting In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman has been charged in connection to the death of a man in a shooting Saturday in south Minneapolis. Samantha Jencina Barth, 37, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County with second-degree murder and aiding an offender for the death of 27-year-old Marcellus Strickland. According to the complaint, Minneapolis police officers arrived at an apartment shortly after 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting on the 3800 block of Grand Avenue. Officers were told by a woman that Strickland, the father of her child, was shot and that the suspects fled the apartment. They found Strickland suffering a gunshot wound...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Death Of Amir Locke: Former MPD SWAT Commander Gives Perspective On High-Risk Warrant Procedure

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the last week, there have been public cries for change following the officer-involved shooting death of Amir Locke, and how lawmakers promise to change the policies. Former Commander Scott Gerlicher, who oversaw the Minneapolis Police Department SWAT Team until last year, offers his perspective of what unfolded. He was the head of the Special Operations and Intelligence Division for the last decade of his 32 years with MPD. The no-knock warrant the team executed at Bolero Flats is under intense scrutiny. Gerlicher calls the high-risk warrant team highly trained. “They have specialized training skills and weaponry to handle very...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy