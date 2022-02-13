Man Shot While Driving With Family In Car In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was shot while driving through St. Paul with his wife and children Sunday morning, police say.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the family was headed east on the Earl Street Bridge around 10:20 a.m. when the shooting happened.

The man told police he heard a loud noise and his window shattered, then he realized he had been shot.

He was taken to Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 651-291-1111.