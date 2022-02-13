ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Sarah Jesser Pleads Guilty To Second Degree Attempted Murder Following 2020 Police Shooting

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 43-year-old woman pleaded guilty to second degree attempted murder for a shooting involving law enforcement two years ago today, on Feb. 13, 2020. Sarah Jesser was arrested after she shot at police at the Econo Lodge near Interstate 25 in Weld County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLZyR_0eDQVpJU00

Sarah Jesser (credit: Weld County)

A Weld County Sheriff’s deputy tried to contact Jesser on multiple warrants. Two Firestone Police officers also responded to the hotel.

They say shots were fired when they made contact with her. No officers were hurt.

Jesser suffered injuries. Charges of first degree attempted murder and a sentence enhancer were dismissed.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.

Public Safety
