The word "trigger" has a negative connotation, but did you know that it can be incredibly positive, too? “Triggers, as a general psychological concept, are experiences that trigger a memory or memories,” says clinical psychologist and certified executive coach Sarah Sarkis, PhD. “We know this concept of triggers in relation to post-traumatic stress disorder and other anxiety-producing memories. But did you know the same memory system works for happiness triggers as well? We can leverage the power of our memory system to facilitate a cascade of happy triggers.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO