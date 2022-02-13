Consistent message, good customer service needed to boost direct to consumer brands

In our high-tech world, it’s become both a crucial consideration and a potential competitive differentiator for any business: the way you engage with your customers. Gone are the days when things like product function and price were the key criteria behind purchasing decisions — today, brands compete for loyalty based on the experience the customer receives, and that battle is only going to get more competitive in the months and years ahead. On this episode of Future Enterprise, proudly presented by IDC, host Joe Pucciarelli, Group Vice President and IT Executive Advisor, sits down with IDC’s Program Vice President, Digital Strategy and Customer Experience, Alan Webber, to discuss the Future of Customers and Consumers. They’ll also be joined by Devon Valencia, the Chief Information Officer at CareSource, a healthcare provider that’s gained national recognition for its leadership in patient-centric care. Together, they’ll examine the ways in which the B2B and B2C relationship has evolved and must continue to evolve if organizations hope to succeed in the long-term.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO