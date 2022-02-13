Alexander: The merits of swapping a PC's hard drive for an SSD memory

A hard drive is a data storage device that comes in a casing containing several metal plates called platters. These platters have a magnetic coating and rotate around a central spindle at high speed. With the help of an actuator arm with a read-write head that has to be positioned extremely precisely over the disk’s surface, data can be written to, or read from, the disk. This process happens extremely quickly. Usually, there are several platters for each storage device. External hard drives are compact data storage devices that can be connected to computers through either a data cable or wireless connection. External hard drives allow the user to store more data than their computer could store alone and can also be disconnected from the system, allowing easy access to the files.

