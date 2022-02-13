ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bridge to Canada exit ramps closed

By Samana Sheikh
 1 day ago

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— The bridge to Canada exit ramps are closed in Detroit, according to MDOT .

People are encouraged to use the Port Huron route to Canada.

Non-truck traffic is encouraged to use the Windsor tunnel.

<<<We will continue to keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

WLNS

Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that have hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa. Local and national […]
WLNS

Michigan coastal management projects, programs get $1.1M

HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) — More than $1.1 million in grants have been awarded to 17 coastal management projects and programs in Michigan. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy say the funding will help protect, preserve, enhance and wisely develop the state’s coastal resources. Recipients are located across Michigan and include $45,000 for Hancock […]
Michigan Traffic
WLNS

Canada border blockade eases, protesters still block bridge

A tense standoff at a U.S.-Canadian border bridge eased somewhat Saturday after Canadian police persuaded demonstrators to move the trucks they had used to barricade the busy international crossing. But protesters still blocked access as night approached, snarling traffic and trade between the two countries for a sixth day.
WLNS

US women set up gold-medal game with Canada

Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in a women’s hockey semifinal at the Beijing Games on Monday.
WLNS

Spartan Marching Band raises money for trip to Austria

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Spartan Marching Band is packing their bags and heading to Schladming, Austria. The band will take a 10 day trip in July to the Mid Europe Festival. Every year performers and groups from around the world gather to perform at one of the largest music festivals […]
WLNS

INTERVIEW: Detroit Date Night Ideas

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Detroit is known as a great place to take your sweetheart! Detroit is a beautiful city filled with so much diversity, and its authentic culture makes it a hub that everyone loves. Jennifer Ollinger is the Domestic and International Tourism Manager at Visit Detroit […]
WLNS

MDARD classifies methomyl as restricted use pesticide

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell issued an order declaring all formulations of the insecticide methomyl as a restricted use pesticide. The declaration comes after a report made to the department about widespread misuse of the product, which is highly toxic to humans and other mammals. The […]
