Bridge to Canada exit ramps closed

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— The bridge to Canada exit ramps are closed in Detroit, according to MDOT .

People are encouraged to use the Port Huron route to Canada.

Non-truck traffic is encouraged to use the Windsor tunnel.

