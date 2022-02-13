Bridge to Canada exit ramps closed
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— The bridge to Canada exit ramps are closed in Detroit, according to MDOT .
People are encouraged to use the Port Huron route to Canada.
Non-truck traffic is encouraged to use the Windsor tunnel.
<<<We will continue to keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0