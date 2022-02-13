ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

BSCTC gearing up for another academic term

By Special to Appalachian Newspapers
Floyd Chronicle
Floyd Chronicle
 1 day ago
Big Sandy Community and Technical College provides an additional opportunity to enroll in classes this spring semester. The eight-week semester starts on March 14 and ends on May 8, 2022. Save thousands of...

Floyd Chronicle

Kentucky ESGR Seeking Volunteers

An important resource for employers and Guard and Reserve personnel in Kentucky is looking for volunteers. According to Philip Miller, chairman of the Kentucky Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), volunteers are needed to assist area committees, which provide employers and Guard and Reserve personnel with answers to employment and military duty questions. In addition, the committee provides special recognition for employers that provide outstanding support of their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve. ESGR is a program of the Department of Defense.
KENTUCKY STATE
Floyd Chronicle

District academic winners crowned

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently announced the results for high school academic team students who competed in the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition (KAAC) District 57 Governor’s Cup on Jan. 22. “Congratulations Floyd Central High, District 57 Overall Champs. Congratulations Betsy Layne High, District Quick Recall Champs...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Floyd Chronicle

Floyd Chronicle

Prestonsburg, KY
The Floyd County Chronicle & Times is a bi-weekly community newspaper delivered by mail to households in Floyd County.

 https://floydct.com

