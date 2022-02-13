BSCTC gearing up for another academic term

An important resource for employers and Guard and Reserve personnel in Kentucky is looking for volunteers. According to Philip Miller, chairman of the Kentucky Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), volunteers are needed to assist area committees, which provide employers and Guard and Reserve personnel with answers to employment and military duty questions. In addition, the committee provides special recognition for employers that provide outstanding support of their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve. ESGR is a program of the Department of Defense.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO