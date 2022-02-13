ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinson sparks Northern Kentucky past Wright State 75-71

Sam Vinson had 20 points as Northern Kentucky turned back Wright State 75-71 on Sunday.

Marques Warrick had 16 points and sank two foul shots with 10 seconds remaining to help the Norse (15-10, 11-5 Horizon League) notch their fifth straight win on the road. Bryson Langdon added 12 points and six assists, while Adrian Nelson scored 10.

Wright State scored 49 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Grant Basile had 25 points and nine rebounds to pace the Raiders (15-12, 12-6). Trey Calvin had 13 points, six rebounds and five steals. Tanner Holden added 13 points.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Raiders on the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Wright State 73-63 on Jan. 25.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Related
WFMJ.com

Women's Basketball: YSU beats Purdue Fort Wayne, tied for most Horizon League wins

The Youngstown State women's basketball team earned its 15th Horizon League win of the season, after beating Purdue Fort Wayne on the road 69-55 Sunday. The 15 league wins extends YSU's school record for conference wins and also ties the Penguins with IUPUI for most in the league this season. Overall the Penguins improved to 21-4 and have won three straight games.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
nkunorse.com

@NKUNorseMBB heads to Wright State for #HLMBB showdown

DAYTON, Ohio – Northern Kentucky and Wright State renew their rivalry at noon Sunday at the Nutter Center, where the Norse have the chance to complete a season sweep of the Raiders. NKU defeated Wright State 73-63 in a Jan. 25 clash at BB&T Arena. While Wright State is...
DAYTON, OH
abc17news.com

Hamilton, Anderson lead Western Kentucky past UTSA 71-65

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jairus Hamilton posted 18 points and seven rebounds and Josh Anderson had 18 points and six rebounds as Western Kentucky defeated UTSA 71-65. Camron Justice had 12 points for the Hilltoppers (14-11, 6-6 Conference USA), who won their fourth straight game. Jacob Germany tied a career high with 26 points and had 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (8-18, 1-12), who have now lost five games in a row.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sicem365.com

Smith Leads Bears Past Mountaineers, 75-57

WACO, Texas — The No. 10 Baylor women’s basketball team (19-5, 9-3) topped the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-11, 4-8) 75-57, thanks to an impressive 30 point outing from NaLyssa Smith. Smith, who also finished with 12 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks, matched her career-high in points for...
BASKETBALL
Lebanon Democrat

Shorthanded Phoenix women rally late against Cumberlands, fall 75-71

WILLIAMSBURG — Cumberland’s women (10-14, 5-12 Mid-South Conference) rallied late in the fourth quarter but fell 75-71 to RV University of the Cumberlands (16-10, 10-8 MSC). Cumberland opened the first quarter with a bit of a dry spell shooting the ball. The team averaged 21.4% from the field...
BASKETBALL
The Oakland Press

Oakland snaps three-game road slide

Oakland University grabbed a much-needed men’s basketball win on the road Friday, snapping a three-game road losing streak with a 71-68 win at Robert Morris. In addition to snapping the recent skid, Oakland reclaimed second place in the highly-competitive Horizon League and gain some momentum going into’s Sunday’s home game against rival Detroit Mercy.
DETROIT, MI
ABC News

Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta's remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set to...
NBA
nkunorse.com

@NKUNorseMBB sweeps Wright State, wins ninth game in 10 outings

DAYTON, Ohio – Northern Kentucky led from start to finish in a 75-71 victory over Wright State at the Nutter Center and thwarted the Raiders' late comeback bid. The win, NKU's third straight and ninth in its last 10 outings, improved the team to 15-10 (11-5 Horizon League) and ensured a season sweep of the Raiders (15-12, 12-6). STATS LEADERS.
DAYTON, OH
Detroit News

Saturday's state hoops: Ross Pours in 37, West. Michigan downs Ohio 80-73

Lauren Ross went off for 37 points and six rebounds to power Western Michigan to a 80-73 road victory at Ohio on Saturday afternoon. Ross' offensive surge for the Broncos (13-9, 7-6 MAC) included hitting 7 of 11 attempts from 3-point range. Taylor Williams added 13 points and nine rebounds...
BASKETBALL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Panthers beat Wright State 60-57

MILWAUKEE – Donovan Newby came off the bench to tally 15 points to lead Milwaukee to a 60-57 win over Wright State on Friday night. Newby made two free throws with nine seconds remaining to seal the victory as Milwaukee rallied from an eight-point deficit to win. Tafari Simms...
MILWAUKEE, WI
findlay.edu

Oilers Blast Malone | Win 96-72

The University of Findlay men's basketball team defeated Malone University by a score of 96-72 on Feb. 12 in Niekamp Arena. The victory gives the Oilers a 15-7 record on the season with a 9-5 mark in Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) play. The Oilers blistered the nets to the...
FINDLAY, OH
doorcountydailynews.com

Phoenix men no match for Norse, women face winless Detroit Saturday

A change of home venue did not give the Green Bay Phoenix edge in their 71-62 loss to Northern Kentucky at the Kress Center Friday night. The Norse shot just a few percentage points better from the field against the Phoenix, outscoring them by four in the first half and five half in their victory. The Phoenix are still trying to handle life with only eight players on the team. Cade Meyer scored 14 points with Nate Jenkins and Manny Ansong also reaching double figures. The Phoenix men will head to Milwaukee for a Sunday matinee for their fifth game in eight days.
GREEN BAY, WI
