Coldwell Banker adds associate in Sun City

Ryan Swiatowiec associated with the Sun City Bell office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent.

“I have had a front-row seat to watching my father-in-law, Kevin Mayer, work in the real estate field and am fortunate and grateful to have his guidance as I start my new real estate career,” said Swiatowiec. “I am looking forward to beginning this career with all the support that comes with being affiliated with Coldwell Banker.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty, he was an enrollment coordinator for Western Governors University.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 22 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout the state. Coldwell Banker Realty is part of Realogy Brokerage Group, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company.

Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.